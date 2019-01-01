Mark, Ekweremadu Seek End to ASUU Strike

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have joined other eminent Nigerians to call for an end to the lingering university lecturers’ strike.

Mark in a new year message yesterday urged the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to take necessary steps toward resolving the industrial action that has crippled public universities .

“Something has to be done to resolve this imbroglio that has lingered for so long. Whichever side it is viewed, this incessant strike is retrogressive and retarding development”.

He urged both parties to as a matter of necessity honour the agreements reached, otherwise, it becomes ridiculous entering into agreement if it would not be respected.

According to him, incessant labour strikes has continued to weaken our economy and put the future of the country in jeopardy and reiterated the need to reverse the trend in the interest of the younger generation.

Mark also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to brace up to the task of conducting free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in 2019 just as he cautioned politicians against the use of inflationary, rancorous and unprintable languages during the campaigns.

“We must be guided by the rules of the game. Politics is a game. It is a noble path to service to community. It is not an opportunity to fan the embers of war”, he stressed.

On his part, Ekweremadu emphasised the need to strengthen the security of lives and property as well as close the widening divisions in the country in the New Year.

The Deputy Senate President who made the call in his New Year message, said Nigeria could not be effectively secured under the current policing arrangement and urged all political leaders to work for the immediate realisation of state police in 2019.