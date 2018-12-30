Jonathan Pays Condolence Visit to Shagari’s Family

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday paid a condolence visit to the family of late former President Shehu Shagari in Sokoto.

He described the deceased as amiable leader that meant well for Nigeria and the world at large.

Late Shagari died on Dec. 28, at the National Hospital Abuja and was buried on Saturday at his hometown in Shagari local government area.

Jonathan was accompanied by the running mate of the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as well as other leaders of PDP in the state.

He said late Shagari had played key role in the development of Nigeria and the democratic system.

“A unique habit of late former President which only those who had interacted with him would tell is he was a very simple and humble man in spite of various positions he held.

“He possessed a very clean and good heart which he had shown clearly in his life time thorough various engagements and activities.

“We are mourning today, however, we are still happy because it is not easy reaching the age of 93. I believe he had done all the works Allah had asked him to come and do on earth,” he said.

The former President encouraged family members to be happy that their patriach had impacted on all of us.

On his part, Obi who said he was representing the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar, and himself, urged Nigerian to emulate the lifestyle of the late President for the betterment of this country.

Responding, the eldest son of late Shagari, Alhaji Bala Shagari, said they were happy with the visit and recalled that during Jonathan’s regime he hardly spent two weeks without calling to know about the health of their late father.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Zamfara State, Sen. Sa’idu Dansadau, also described the late President as an “institution”, saying his death was a great loss to the country, Africa and the whole world.

Among the mourners that trooped to the residence of late formee President located at Sama road in Sokoto included former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, among others.