Life and Times of Shehu Shagari in Photographs

Former President Shehu Aliyu Usman Shagari died on Friday night in Abuja at the age of 93 after a brief illness. Shagari was the first executive President of Nigeria and the only President in the Second Republic.

He was a parliamentarian and minister in the first republic, and federal commissioner in the military era in the 1970s. Shagari was elected President of Nigeria in 1979 and re-elected four years later in 1983. His regime was however truncated by a military coup in 1983.

Here are some images of his life and times: