Adediwura Blarkgold Endorsed by FM Best Bargain

Popular and celebrated yoruba actress, Adediwura Blarkgold was recently signed by Fm Best Bargain Nigeria as their new brand ambassador. Adediwura’s deal with the departmental store is secured on a one year deal which spans to the end of next year.

According to her, ” It was a great offer and an awesome way to end the year and I would also be representing and promoting the company wherever I go and work on the growth of the company. “

FM Best Bargain is a Departmental Store consisting of furniture and fittings Home appliances, Children’s world , Body care shop, house hold items , groceries and toiletries , cosmetics Items and a lot more.

Alhaja Afolake Jamiu, the CEO of is a successful international business woman of repute; her quest for success and expansion of the business has seen her travel far and near to Turkey, United Kingdom, China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the United States of America among others.