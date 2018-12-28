Melaye Accuses Police of Attempting to Put Guns in His Cars

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, whose Maitama, Abuja residence has been under police siege on Friday said armed policemen numbering about 20 attempted to put guns in some of the cars parked in his compound.

Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly also raised the alarm that some policemen numbering over 20 in two hillux trucks, forcefully entered his compound.

The Senator via his verified twitter handle, @dino_melaye, Friday afternoon said he recorded the security operatives on camera, while trying to put some guns inside some of the cars he parked within his compound.

Some of his tweets read, “They (policemen) have forcefully entered my compound. Cameras (are) recording (their activities). They are trying to plant guns in the cars (I parked) outside. We are watching (them).

“Two hilux truck have now blocked my gate with men in mufti numbering (about) 20

“A man in jallabia (flowing gown) have gone forth and back my street more than 10 times (sic)

“Two trucks with people wearing black (are) in front of Centagon School on Mississippi (avenue) Maitama. (They parked their) Toyota Siena at the entrance of Sangha street, (while another) gold colour Honda accord (car was) roaming the street.

“They have just zoomed off the trucks leaving three men at different ends of my street wearing black

“All entrances to my residence on Mississippi Avenue have been secured by the police that claim (ed) there is (was) no order to arrest me.

“Media and Nigerians take note. We have pictures of those involved,” he added.

Melaye is still in the compound and the police were yet to effect his arrest as at 4.15pm on Friday