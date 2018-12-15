NGO Honours Humanitarian Actors

In the spirit of appreciation and to further motivate selfless services in the society, a non- governmental organisation (NGO), Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative, has rewarded organisations and individuals who have through their endeavours, enhanced the goals of the organisation, to improve the society.

The organisation which berthed in Lagos, has as its mission, ‘awareness creation, advocacy and education on violence against women and children to secure their future, especially the less privileged, financially incapacitated, victimised and marginalised in the society.

Since inception, the NGO has proven to live up to expectations and this has got well meaning Nigerians and government agencies identified with its cause.

Speaking at the award ceremony that held amid pomp and pageantry at Muson Centre, in Lagos, Founder and Executive Director of the NGO, Dr. Ama Onyerinma reiterated the commitment of the organisation to transform the society and promote effective social change through women and children.

“There are a lot of issues affecting women and children but we decided to focus on violence against women and children, empowering women as change makers and to support the education of those marginalised by poverty.”

Some of the actors honoured included: Execute Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, whose effort was acknowledged in driving change that has positively impacted on the lives of the state’s residents; Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and his counterpart in Oyo State,Governor, Abiola Ajimobi .

Also on the recognition list was the former Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Late Wale Aboderin. He was conferred a posthumous humanitarian award for his selfless endeavours.

On the late icon, Onyerinma remarked, “The late Mr. Wale Aboderin was an inspiration to all as a result of his genuine interest in the welfare of others. His generosity is legendary so also is his desires to empower the girl child whom the society had lost hope in”.

The Safety and Security Award was presented to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, while the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) was honoured with the Humanitarian Award of the year.

In his address, Chairman,Board of Trustee,Live Abundantly, Prince Gbenga Oguntayo, urged all to have the interest of others at heart,as this was relevant to make the world a better place to live in.