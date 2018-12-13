Extended Session of NEC Holds Friday

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

An extended session of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is slated for Friday, December 14.

A media advisory from the office of the Vice President stated that the extended NEC, comprising governors of all the states of the federation, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will focus on the human capital development programme of Muhammadu Buhari administration hinged on “investment in our people.”

The media advisory noted that the Human Capital Development Programme is hinged on three main thematic areas i.e. health and nutrition, education and labour force participation, while the programme had identified seven outcome areas and a considerable number of interventions designed to drive change nationwide.