US Open: Osaka Wins First Grand Slam amid Serena Meltdown

Serena Williams was left furious and in tears after a huge controversy involving a coaching violation as Naomi Osaka won the US Open final 6-2 6-4.

Williams was left hugely emotional as she repeatedly confronted umpire Carlos Ramos after he handed her a coaching violation before docking her a point and then a game in a dramatic second set.

In what was a massively controversial match, Osaka’s brilliance should not be overlooked as she won Japan’s first Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old, who was targeting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows, angrily confronted umpire Ramos after being told off for what he deemed a coaching intervention.

Serena stormed up to his chair and informed him that she would never deliberately receive guidance from her coach, Patrick Mouratolgou, who was sat in the players’ box.

She informed Ramos in strong terms: “I don’t cheat to win! I’d rather lose… I’m just letting you know!”

Williams was clearly still fuming as she sat at the changeover at 2-1 up in the second set, before getting a point docked for hurling her racket to the ground.

Ramos then sent Williams into a rage when he handed the 23-time Grand Slam champion a game penalty for a string of bad behaviour, including a coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

Williams then launched a verbal attack on Ramos, demanding everything from an apology to accusing him of being a thief.

In a further exchange, Williams again informed umpire Ramos that she is not a cheat and did not receive coaching from Mouratoglou, even adding that she had a daughter so would not do that.

“You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what is right and I have never cheated.”

The confrontation came at a time when Williams perhaps needed a spark after she lost the opening set 6-2 to the dominant Japanese starlet, but she was never able to recover.

But Osaka was somehow able to keep her composure and she closed out the victory with Williams still unable to gather herself.

Despite the enormously controversial nature of the match, Osaka’s stunning triumph must not be forgotten as she claimed Japan’s maiden Grand Slam crown.