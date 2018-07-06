Ayodeji Ake

Creating new marketing value for technology consumers, Canon technology, one of the foremost global players in the manufacturing and distribution of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment exhibited products in Lagos state as it seals partnership deal with Ro-Marong Nigeria Limited, to market the canon technologically products.

At the recent exhibition event recently in Lagos ,Canon Nigeria and Ghana Country Manager, Mr. Karthikeyan Gurukkai noted “Canon values quality across board, and with RoMarong’s presence and network reach within the country. We are certain that customers will easily gain access to all our offerings and further enhance their business operations with Canon”.

He said: “Nigeria is a very young country, with nearly two thirds of its population under the age of 25. It is an increasingly important market and manufacturing center for the African consumer product sector, it is currently home to a growing middle class now estimated to be about 50 million. It is a country with a wide range of opportunities, resources and potential, with a big market for imaging and business solutions. There is also an amazing photography and cinema industry Nollywood worth over $4 billion.

“We believe Nigeria has the right audience and has a solid industry. With such, we are passionate about growing our presence in a country where imaging solutions are embraced. Additionally, we have stepped up our investment in Nigeria by establishing a local presence, by partnering up with Ensure service centers as well as supporting up and coming film makers and hiring a local team based Nigeria to”.

“We are in Lagos where we started last year and now we are expanding to other states. We will be in Abuja later to Port-Harcourt, among others. We are doing everything in a proper way so that the business will go on properly”, he said.

Stating that the company has the right products for the end users, Gurukka added that the products have advantages of reducing the running cost because of their good qualities, wide range features that supersedes the products of its competitors in the ICT industry. “For us in canon as a manufacturer, we have the full lines of our products of printers. We have added value features that can support the end users and customers depend on the requirement they need and so we provide the solutions”, he added.