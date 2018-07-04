Nume Ekeghe

An international training institution, TEXEM, has said its upcoming program is targeted at enhancing efficiency in organisations in order to improve the socio-economic landscape in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the firm stated that the programme was designed to equip executives with the requisite skillsets to develop relevant, essential and actionable frameworks for driving organisational and people capabilities, which will, in turn, facilitate innovation as well as enhance financial and operational performance.

It also stated that facilitators to drive the programme include a Visiting Professor from Harvard, Insead and IESE and Chair of Intrabond Capital, Prof. Rodria Laline, who had been CEO of global research and development collaborations with IBM, ING, Hewlett-Packard, Digital Equipment Corporation, Honeywell Bull, Elsevier Science, Oracle Corporation, Siemens, and Philips.

She was also a Co-founder of the Global Chipcard Alliance and Board member of the Open Software Foundation and developed the intellectual property that is used on every ATM card globally.

The programme which is titled, “Developing and Leading High-Performance Organisations for Superlative Results,” is slated to hold on July 18th & 19th 2018, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Commenting on the training, Laline said: “Participants are assured of geometric return of investment via enhanced social capital through networking with other impressive leaders and future partners both during the executive development programme and after.

“Furthermore, leaders will have the opportunity to challenge and debate with the faculties who have a wealth of applicable theoretical and practical leadership experience.

“For example, at the risk of being accused of being self-asserting, permit me to say that I have delivered executive development programmes in almost every continent in the world and for participants from over eighty countries through my work at Harvard, Insead, IMD and IESE.

“I have practical senior executive and board-level experience and I have advised many boards across Europe, America, Asia, and Africa. Specifically, upon completion of this programme you will be more self-aware and equipped with critical and relevant strategies on how to propel your leadership trajectory for improved capacity to inspire your organisation to deliver results in a resource-constrained operating landscape.”

Furthermore, she said: “Other vital takeaways include actionable learning outcomes such as improved leadership quotient on how to bridge differences and explore synergies more effectively, via case studies translate leadership concepts into action, and being more adept at articulating goals to increase individual, organisational as well as industry influence and impact”.