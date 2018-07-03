French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Nigeria on Tuesday and was hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja where both leaders held bilateral talks.

After their meeting, the two leaders addressed a joint press conference and also witnessed the signing of agreements by representatives of their countries.

Here are some images of Macron’s visit to Abuja:

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and the CEO Agence Francaise de Developpement Remy Rioux sign the agreement for a letter of intent for the financing of the Urban Mobility Improvement Programme. Behing themate President Buhari and Macron

President Buhari and President Macron witness the signing of Letter of Intent to participate in the implementation of Nigeria’s Blue Print Land degradation Neutrality Project by Governor Ibikunle Amosun and General Manager of In Vivo, Rachel Kolbe