Oba Saheed Elegunshi’s Low-key Birthday

For obvious reasons, Oba Saheed Elegunshi, Kusenla 111 of Ikateland, Lagos has always been in the news. Though he doesn’t go out of his way to seek cheap publicity, he is a delight any day to news hounds.

Famously called King Gucchi, the handsome monarch, who is known for engaging in celebration of life, is well connected. Indeed, he has organised several shindigs that turned out to be the talk of town.

Little wonder, expectations were high recently when the handsome king clocked 41. Many had looked forward to seeing him throw another superlative bash because partying comes naturally to him,

but the respected monach celebrated his 41st birthday on low key on April 10. It was an affair that was graced only by his closest friends, family members and close associates.

Oba Elegushi (Kusenla III) was born to the family of the late (Oba) Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, Elegushi Royal Family of Ikate land.

The monarch, who is married to Olori Sekinat, was officially crowned the Elegunshi on April 27, 2010, at his late father’s palace at Ikate-Elegushi in Lekki.

Before his majestic glide to the palace, he was personal assistant to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu between 2003 and 2007 and remained the senior special assistant to former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, on Special Duties from June 2007.