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.Describes her demise as a painful loss to the nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound shock and sadness over the sudden passing of former Lagos State Deputy Governor and incumbent Senator representing Lagos West, Mrs Idiat Oluranti Adebule.



The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described her death as a painful loss not only to Lagos State and the National Assembly but to the nation as a whole, particularly at a time when her experience, commitment, and contributions to public service are needed.



Tinubu recalled the lawmaker’s distinguished record of service and her tenure as Deputy Governor (2015-2019), during which she worked to advance governance and development in the state.



The President also noted the deceased’s political journey, which reflects years of commitment to public administration, education, and empowering citizens, particularly women and the youth.



He lauded her legislative contributions, noting that she continued to demonstrate dedication to democratic governance and the representation of her constituents.



Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, the government and people of Lagos State, political associates, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Assembly, and all those mourning her passing.



He prayed that Almighty Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and give her family, friends, and associates the strength to bear this irreparable loss.