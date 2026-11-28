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.Says Ndi Igbo ready for task ahead

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as the most qualified among all the candidates running for president in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the South East All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign rally in Enugu State on Saturday, Kalu said that if experience matters, a man who has been tested as President and has not abused his office, has the experience and the qualification to return to that office.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is the most qualified among all the candidates who are running for this election.

“If truly experience counts, a man who has been a President before, tested and has not abused the office, has the experience and the qualification to go back to that office”.

Kalu who is the Deputy Director, APC Presidential Campaign Council (South) 11 said Igbo have declared their readiness for the 2027 general elections, saying it is time to stand and be counted and to be part of history in Nigeria.

He called on Ndi Igbo to unite, participate fully and ensure their voices count in 2027.

“Our party is alive and active in Igbo land. We are here today to say we are ready for 2027. It is also time to stand and be counted. It is time for Ndi Igbo to be part of history in Nigeria. It needs everyone to be counted. It is only those who raise their hands that can be counted”, he said.

Recalling that Ndi Igbo have not been recognised and treated well the way President Tinubu has treated them in the current dispensation by way of political appointments, Kalu said that the people of the South East will reciprocate the kind gestures of the President.

“Let nobody lie to you. Igbo, in the history of Nigeria have not been seen, recognized and treated well the way the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has treated Ndi Igbo in the current political dispensation. We will reciprocate the kind gesture of Mr. President”, the Deputy Speaker said.