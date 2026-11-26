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Nseobong Okon-Ekong reports on a recent programme by Women in Nigeria Gaming that resonates with its vision to build a collaborative and progressive gaming ecosystem where women thrive.

Women in Nigeria Gaming (WING) recently held the second edition of its Level Up and Connect event at the Radisson Blu, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, under the sub-theme, ‘Bet on Yourself! Educate. Empower. Excel’.

Bimpe Akingba and Adetoun Adeyemi (right)

The event featured two major speakers. George Enema, a seasoned marketing and communications professional, business strategist and entrepreneur, delivered the keynote address on Building Influence, Impact and Legacy.

The second speaker, Ajoke Oniyelu, Associate Director at Deloitte Nigeria, Director of Administration for Deloitte Nigeria and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Deloitte West Africa, led the executive discourse on Think Like an Owner, Lead Like a Founder. Her presentation was particularly interesting because, although she is neither a business owner nor a founder, she effectively demonstrated the importance of acting and thinking like one while building a business for someone else.

Fola Oluwasanya (left) and Jolade Adeoye

She began her presentation with a paradoxical question: “Don’t think like an employee. Ask yourself, if this business was mine, what would change?”

She provided some of the answers immediately.

“You will think of profit. You will think of who to sack for indolence. You will think of processes. You will think of putting structures in place. Everything will change,” she said.

According to her, the most important thing that changes is the mindset. She attributed part of her rapid rise to an enviable position in her career to this approach, noting, “Whatever I do is driven by an owner’s mindset.”

Fadeke Akeju (left) and a participant

Explaining how an owner’s mindset works, Oniyelu delved into five habits that influence one’s contribution in the workplace. Looking beyond one’s job description requires an attitude that makes one behave like the owner of the business. It means protecting the organisation’s resources as if they were one’s own and always thinking long-term by viewing things through the lens of the bigger picture.

Leading like a founder does not necessarily mean owning the business. Rather, solving problems, taking calculated risks and mobilising people and resources make one an influencer who is recognised for creating value. It means thinking differently, she emphasised.

When Oniyelu stressed the importance of acting before being asked, she reinforced the often-stated maxim that anyone who is not faithful in handling small responsibilities may not be trusted with bigger assignments.

Emily Asava

Moyinoluwa Israel, WING Coordinator, highlighted the organisation’s work and achievements, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the growth, visibility and professional development of women in Nigeria’s gaming industry through learning, mentorship, community engagement and industry outreach.

WING is a sector-focused network dedicated to advancing women’s representation in the gaming industry. It seeks to strengthen career progression, promote women’s participation in industry conversations and build a more connected professional community across the sector.

Fire side chat session

Members of WING’s Governing Board were present, including Chairperson Olufadeke Akeju, Vice-Chairperson Olabimpe Akingba, and members Adetoun Adeyemi and Jolade Adeoye. They were accompanied by Fola Oluwasanya of the EFCC.

A special guest, Emily Asava, who represented Women in Gaming East Africa, delivered a goodwill message. Other goodwill messages came from Adewale Akande, Head of Legal at Bet9ja, and Gift Tuadibofa, Executive Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Bookmakers.

Zzini Ekeh (left) and Fadeke Akeju

The event was expertly compered by Zzini Oluchi Ekeh, a familiar face in Nigeria’s gaming industry. She ensured a seamless flow of activities, including a fireside chat featuring the next generation of women in gaming. The WING Mentees Panel, comprising Zainab, Aderonke and Kemisola, shared their experiences and perspectives.

A lively games session added to the entertainment, keeping participants engaged throughout the event.