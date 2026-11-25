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Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A Professor of Painting and History of African Art at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Chuu Krydz Ikwuemesi, has highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous artistic traditions and transmitting cultural knowledge across generations amid changing cultural and artistic practices.

Ikwuemesi made the remarks during his keynote address at the second day of the Enugu Photo Festival 2026, held at the Centre for Memories, Enugu Wednesday.

In his address, Ikwuemesi said: “We must pay closer attention to how cultural knowledge is sustained, adapted and passed from one generation to another.

“Contemporary artistic practice must be understood within the broader framework of cultural survival and continuity, as we reflect on how indigenous knowledge endures, evolves and finds expression in changing societies.”

The address formed part of activities under the festival’s theme, ‘Initiation,’ which explores how artistic skills, cultural memory and creative mastery are transmitted through teaching, observation, apprenticeship and community participation.

The festival’s Curator and Artistic Director, Chidera Sam-Eze, said the theme was designed to explore the processes through which knowledge moves from learning to practice, beyond conventional understandings of initiation as closed spiritual or social rituals.

“The festival examined how artistic skills and cultural knowledge are acquired and sustained through deliberate teaching, observation, apprenticeship and active participation, bringing together traditional artisans, contemporary artists, academics and students to explore the different pathways of artistic learning,” he said.

He said that the discussions were followed by practical demonstrations by master potters from Ishiagu, basket weavers from Ukehe and fine artists from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who showcased aspects of their crafts to participants.