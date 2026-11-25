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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Improved access to financing, innovation, technology and industrial capacity are critical to achieving energy security in Africa, the Executive Secretary of Solewant Energy Training Institute, Dr Benjamin Ubleble, has said.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a pre-conference briefing, Ubleble said that indigenous energy companies require working capital, equipment financing, contract-backed financing, project and trade finance, guarantees and appropriate foreign-exchange risk assessment to scale their operations.

He said the 10th Africa Energy Summit which is scheduled for November 26 to 28, 2026, will focus on mobilising financing, technology and industrial capacity to strengthen Africa’s energy security and accelerate the growth of indigenous energy businesses.

Ubleble stressed that the event would move the conversation beyond technological possibilities to practical industrial delivery, with particular emphasis on helping African enterprises access capital, expand technical capacity and participate more effectively in the energy value chain.

Speaking on the theme of the summit, ‘Scaling Innovative Industrial Capacity for Africa’s Energy Security,’ Ubleble noted that it would connect technology with the financing, institutional support and partnerships required to transform innovations into commercially viable solutions.

“Technology alone cannot deliver energy security. Enterprises need capital to acquire equipment, expand production, execute contracts and bring research into commercial use,” he said.

Ubleble said the summit would therefore bring together financial institutions, enterprise leaders, regulators, government officials, investors, technology providers and industry experts to examine practical ways of improving access to funding.

He disclosed that the Federal Government, National Assembly and other strategic stakeholders had been contacted, adding that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, will be in attendance and keynote participation.

He said representatives from Namibia, Liberia, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda and Ghana, among others, would also participate.

Ubleble stressed that Port Harcourt was deliberately chosen as the venue because of Rivers State’s strategic position in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“Conferences of this magnitude are held in Lagos and Abuja. We are worried about the paucity of such quality conferences and summits held here where the resource, the traditional base of the nation, is coming from,” he said.

He added that the summit would provide an opportunity for emerging African oil-producing countries to learn from Nigeria’s experience across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

Also speaking, the Group General Manager, Business Development and Strategy, Solewant Group, Dr. Felix Onyela, said the summit would promote indigenous technological solutions to challenges affecting the energy industry, including environmental degradation and the protection of ageing oil and gas infrastructure.

Onyela said experts would examine technologies for preventing pipeline leakages, asset deterioration and environmental damage, while encouraging stronger collaboration among government, industry and academia.

He said the firm had developed products and technologies aimed at improving the longevity and protection of oil and gas infrastructure, adding that the company had also worked with researchers from Nigerian universities.

He noted that the summit would showcase young innovators whose research could provide solutions to Nigeria’s energy challenges, particularly gas utilisation and power generation.

Onyela added that the summit would provide opportunities for innovators to connect with banks, development finance institutions and other potential funders to commercialise their ideas.