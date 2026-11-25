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Bennett Oghifo

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 9 for definite hearing in the suit by the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) challenging the power of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to train and issue qualifying certificates to forensic professionals.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik gave the ruling on Tuesday, directing ICAN to regularise and serve their processes on CIFCFIN as the matter was only billed for mention.

Counsel to ICAN, Ogochukwu C. Eze Esq, informed the court about his counter affidavit and preliminary objection, adding that he would need time to respond to the substantive suit.

Responding, counsel to CIFCFIN, Shaibu Aruwa (SAN), said he will not respond to the counter affidavit but the preliminary objection.

In the suit brought on their behalf by their counsel, Aruwa (SAN), CIFCFIN argues that by the combined interpretation of Sections 2(a) – (i),3(1)(a) and 4(a) – (c), 6(2), 12(2), 13, (1) () and (g), 17(1l) (a) and (b) and 22 of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (Establishment) Act No. 45, 2022, ICAN cannot offer ‘Certification Programme culminating in the award of Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria (CFAN)’.

In the affidavit deposed to by Head of Legal and Corporate Services of the CIFCFIN, Mohammed Arafat, submits that the conduct of ICAN in inviting applicants in the fields of knowledge of chartered accountants, compliance managers, bankers, investment analysts, auditors, and anti-corruption agencies staff and other institutions to register for a seven-day professional certification programme culminating in the award of Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria, is outside its mandate and could cause confusion to the general public.

Consequently, CIFCFIN is asking the court to make an order setting aside and nullifying the award of the qualification or the CFAN certificate, or any other qualification or certificate in the field and practice of forensics in Nigeria; and to withdraw, retract, or cease any publication, gazette notice, or public representation asserting that it has power to certify or license.

Further, CIFCFIN wants an order of perpetual Injunction restraining ICAN, its Council, officers, servants or agents from issuing, purporting to issue, advertising, or recognizing “Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria (CFAN)” qualification, designation, licence, or certification, or any title or award identical or similar to those created under Sections 3(1)(a), 4(a) – (c) and 22 of the of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (Establishment) Act No. 45, 2022 or any other qualification or certificate in the field and practice of Forensics in Nigeria.

CIFCFIN wants, among others, a declaration that “by the combined provisions of Sections 2(a) -(i), 3(1)(a) and 4(a)- (c), 6(2), 12(2), 13, (1)(0) and (g), 17(1)(a) and (b) and 22 of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (Establishment) Act No. 45. 2022 the Defendant cannot offer “Certification Programme culminating in the award of Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria (CFAN).”