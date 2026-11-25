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The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Cross River State Chapter, has cautioned the public against what it described as lies and distortions by opposition politicians, insisting that Governor Bassey Otu inherited a state in deep decay but is gradually rebuilding it.

The 18 local government chairmen, led by ALGON Chairman, Hon. Yibala Inyang, said the governor met the state “in life support and in a state of decay, a comatose state where gratuities, infrastructure, and public morale had collapsed.”

In a statement signed by Inyang, the chairmen were reacting to recent interviews and political statements credited to the New Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate, John Upan-Odey, as well as renewed activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

They urged Cross Riverians to “verify facts, and to judge this administration by verifiable development and not by crafted emotions.”

According to the statement, the Otu administration has embarked on a deliberate process of resuscitation, reform and rebuilding since assuming office.

The chairmen listed the payment of retirees’ gratuities, civil service reforms, job creation, decentralisation of infrastructure to local governments, expansion of the state’s airline, Cally Air, and the recovery of Tinapa Resort among the administration’s achievements.

“These are not promises on paper, they are existing and some ongoing programmes that our councils witness daily in the payment of retirees who waited for years, in the repositioning of the civil service for efficiency, in the opening up of rural roads and facilities, and in the renewed drive to return Cross River to its place as a destination for tourism, business, and investment,” the statement said.

ALGON also dismissed Upan-Odey’s candidacy as an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as “a true image of desperation.”

The chairmen argued that the opposition was attempting to create a false impression about the state of governance despite what they described as visible progress under Otu’s administration.

“It is normal in democracy that the minority will have their say while the majority will have their way,” they added.

The local government chairmen also called on residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), comply with electoral guidelines and protect their votes.

“We at ALGON are therefore mobilising Cross Riverians to get their voters cards, to keep to all the rules of the electoral process, and to defend their votes,” the statement said.

Addressing the PDP directly, the association declared that the party’s political fortunes in the state had waned, urging its members to align with the APC.

“We also wish to speak directly to our brothers in the PDP on their recent activities in the State, that the time clock has passed and the train of the party in glory has left the station,” it said.

The chairmen maintained that Cross River had moved beyond what they described as a past characterised by “much talk and little result” to a present delivering tangible democratic dividends.

They further cited the renewed push for the Bakassi deep seaport, the revival of Tinapa Resort and the recovery of the state’s oil wells as developments reconnecting Cross River to commerce, tourism and national relevance.

“Cross River does not need a return to yesterday, it needs consolidation of today for a greater tomorrow, and ALGON stands firmly with the people in that forward march,” the statement added.