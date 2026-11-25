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Bennett Oghifo

Coca-Cola and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are coming together once again, with Coca-Cola named anOfficial Competition Sponsorof the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, set to take place in East Africa.

The renewed partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Coca-Cola’s longstanding connection to African football, bringing together two icons united by a shared passion for the game and its ability to connect people across the continent, according to a statement issued by their publicist yesterday.

For nearly 70 years, AFCON has provided the stage for some of African football’s most memorable moments, bringing nations together and inspiring generations of supporters. Coca-Cola has been part of this history, having supported the tournament for the first time 30 years ago. Its return builds on this legacy while looking ahead to the next chapter of African football.

Football in Africa has always been about more than what happens on the pitch. It lives in homes, neighbourhoods, and communities across the continent, expressed through the songs supporters sing, the traditions they share, the pride of national colours, and the celebrations that bring people together. From local viewing centres and cafés to streets filled with supporters, football creates connections across generations and borders. It is this spirit that underpins the partnership: while the stadium hosts the game, the whole continent brings it to life.

Through its partnership with CAF, Coca-Cola will celebrate the people, cultures and shared experiences that make African football unique, connecting the game with music, creativity, and local expression while creating opportunities for fans to experience the excitement of AFCON 2027.

The tournament will once again provide a platform to celebrate the passion and pride of African football, recognising the supporters and communities who are as much a part of its story as the action on the pitch.

“African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent.Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football. As we look ahead to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, we are excited to celebrate the fans and communities who make the game what it is across the continent,” said Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola’s Africa operating unit.

“CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African Football after almost 30 years and we are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of Football on the African continent and advance Coca-Cola’s commercial and stakeholder interest. The substantial confidence that African and International sponsors, partners and investors are showing in CAF is a recognition of the governance, ethics, transparency and business best practices that we have introduced, as well as the world class quality and global competitiveness of African Football and CAF’s Competitions,” said Dr Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Fans can follow Coca-Cola and CAF on their official social media platforms for confirmed news and updates on the partnership and AFCON Pamoja 2027.