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Funmi Ogundare

Lagos State University (LASU) has received commendations from four accreditation teams of the National Universities Commission (NUC) following an assessment of five undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with the teams expressing satisfaction with the institution’s curriculum, staffing, teaching facilities and learning environment.

The programmes assessed during the exercise, which commenced on November 16, included Christian Religious Studies, Estate Management, Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, as well as MSc Public Administration and Master of Public Administration (MPA).

At the exit meeting on November 17 at the university’s main campus, Ojo, the teams presented their observations and reports after evaluating the programmes’ academic standards, staffing, teaching and learning facilities, library resources, curriculum implementation and assessment procedures.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, who received the teams alongside members of the university management, expressed delight at the positive reports and commended the assessors for their professionalism and constructive observations.

The Estate Management accreditation team, led by Prof. Victoria Bello of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, hailed the university’s admission requirements and adherence to established standards. The team also applauded the institution’s efforts to promote discipline and prevent examination malpractice, while expressing satisfaction with its service delivery.

Similarly, the Christian Religious Studies accreditation team, led by Professor Olatundun Oderinde, lauded the programme’s curriculum for meeting NUC requirements. It described the marking schemes as satisfactory, the staffing as good and adequate, and the general learning environment as conducive.

Other areas that attracted commendation included the accuracy of the curricula, the quality of course delivery, the adequacy of assessment methods, and the standard of external examination.

Meanwhile, the university recently launched an electric-powered transportation scheme, LASUSU VoltRide, in partnership with Glid Haven Global Resources Limited, to ease movement and address transportation challenges across its Ojo campus. The initiative is designed to provide safe, affordable and environmentally friendly transportation for students and staff.

Speaking through the acting Dean, Student Affairs, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, the VC described the initiative as a timely intervention to address mobility challenges, particularly among students who often struggle to get to lecture venues on time due to inadequate campus transportation.

“LASU remains committed to exploring innovative and reliable solutions to improve students’ welfare and enhance the overall campus experience,” she said.

Badejo commended Glid Haven Global Resources Limited for introducing the initiative, describing it as a demonstration of commitment to safety, empowerment, innovation and progress.

She noted that the electric-powered vehicles would not only ease movement across the campus but also reduce environmental pollution, dependence on fossil fuels and the impact of rising fuel costs. The VC urged students to use the service responsibly by wearing seat belts, avoiding overloading and protecting the vehicles against vandalism.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Glid Haven Global Resources Limited, Mr Oluwatayo Israel Olowe, said LASUSU VoltRide was designed to introduce smarter, cleaner and more sustainable transportation to the university community.

Olowe, an alumnus of LASU, said the initiative was also an opportunity for the promoters to give back to the institution that shaped their academic and professional journeys.