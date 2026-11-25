Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, has declared open a three-day training workshop for senior management officers of the Corps drawn from across the country, with the theme: “Role of Security Agencies in the Conduct of General Elections in Nigeria: Legal, Institutional and Strategic Command Perspective.”

The workshop, held today 25th of November 2026 at the General Abdulrahman Dambazau Hall, Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Airport Road, Abuja, is aimed at ensuring the Corps is fully prepared for the task ahead and to guarantee a smooth electoral process in 2027.

Declaring the workshop open, CG Audi, who demonstrated discipline by taking attendance of participants, disclosed that the training was necessary to ensure the Corps and its officers are ready to deliver a credible 2027 general election and to align with global best practices. He noted that tactical commanders and junior officers had undergone a similar three-day training last month, hence the decision to train senior officers who would be in charge of giving instructions during the election.

“The responsibility of making the election free and fair lies within the security agencies and we are ready to play our part without prejudice. We must follow the three C’s; Coordination, Collaboration and Cooperation and we must adhere to them. We must respect the fundamental rights of citizens, as no room would be given for anybody who constitutionally violates anybody. Anybody who goes against the law guiding us would be shown the way out,” he said.

“We must ensure neutrality and remain non-partisan. We must strengthen our communication channels and ensure they align with national security guidelines. We must never lag in discharging our duties. We must avoid any misfortune and all operations must be reported to the National Headquarters. We must contribute meaningfully to the success of the election.”

The CG stressed that the training is essential to protecting electoral materials and engaging based on the rules of engagement. “We want to ensure the election is free and fair. This training will help increase capacity; it will help officers know how to handle situations and de-escalate issues so as to ensure everyone; including electoral staff from INEC and sensitive materials is protected, which is one of the core mandates of the agency.”

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was ably represented by Alhaja Adaji Asman, Director of Joint Services, Ministry of Interior, declared the workshop open and charged personnel to be conversant with relevant laws, the code of conduct and rules of engagement. He emphasized that officers must respect the division of responsibility arrest and prosecution in line with electoral law and must ensure their statutory mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, including INEC offices, INEC collation centres, INEC workers and power lines, among others.

“We must ensure synergy with other sister agencies; nobody should work in isolation. We must ensure cooperation with sister agencies to quench any possible threat to the electoral process. We demand a high standard of neutrality, remain non-partisan and remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Minister said.

The facilitator of the three-day training, Alnas Consulting Limited, represented by Prof. Nasirdeen Usman, said the training is based on practical classes that will help officers stay afloat and remain in tune with the rules of engagement, ensuring they are well trained to carry out their duties in tandem with global best practices. He disclosed that participants would be trained in crisis management, human management, de-escalation of issues, protection of materials and the use of force when required. “The training will further strengthen the agency on its core role,” he added.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, represented by ACGN Abubakar Idris Ahmed, Director of Asset and Financial Investigations, disclosed that those who would distort the electoral process are likely to be drug users and he has instructed his men to raid all drug black spots across the country to ensure they are drug-free.

“This election is a very serious business and we must make it drug-free because those planning to disrupt it would want to be high on several substances. When we raid those drugs and prevent them from getting to the end users, election violence would be reduced drastically. We are very aware and we are on top of our game to ensure drugs are off the street and to keep Nigeria safe before and after the election,” he said.

Comptroller Dauda Ikharo, who represented the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nana Nandap, said the Nigerian Immigration Service is ready to share intelligence and provide support to ensure the election is free and fair. “We are ready for institutional synergy, to reduce cross-border migration that would disrupt the election. We are ready to engage in collaboration and also for joint patrol,” he said.

NSCDC DCG Intelligence & investigation, Dr Nnamdi Nwinyi, disclosed that the training is very essential and is coming at the best time. “The expectation of our personnel is to engage in strategy and operational readiness. We are following electoral law, strengthening our intelligence and also preparing for post-election crisis management. We must be professional enough to ensure every Nigerian performs their civic right without fear,” he said.

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), represented by Assistant Aliyu Bello of the Asset and Financial Investigation Department, disclosed that the workshop is very needed and that the DSS and its leadership are ready to synergize with all sister agencies in sharing intelligence to ensure a hitch-free election. He added that the agency is open to operational collaboration to ensure the election is free and that those who would vote are well protected.