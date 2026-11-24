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Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has reaffirmed its position as a thought leader in African sustainability and agribusiness, with two of its senior executives delivering separate fireside chats at the Bank of Industry (BOI) 2026 Sustainability Conference. The sessions, held Lagos, explored how businesses can build resilient food systems, climate-proof agricultural value chains and create long-term value through community-driven, execution-focused strategies.

In a plenary session, Executive Vice Chairman of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, participated in a fireside chat titled “Building Africa’s Resilient Food Systems: Sustainability, Capital and Leadership at TGI,” moderated by Mrs. Eniola Akinsete, Chief Sustainability Officer at BOI. The conversation examined the role of business leadership in strengthening food systems, the commercial case for sustainability in agribusiness, and the capital requirements for building resilient agricultural value chains.

Gumel said TGI’s approach to sustainability begins not with environmental targets but with the practical realities of operating in Nigerian communities. “We don’t start a venture thinking about profitability or thinking about sustainability. We start our businesses thinking about how to solve a problem,” he said. “Sustainability is about community and society. Without people, you can have all the greenery you want, but it’s weeds, they’re just grass, non-productive.”

In a concurrent session, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at TGI, Yosola Onanuga, explained how climate change evolved from a sustainability concern to a boardroom priority for WACOT Rice, a TGI Group member company. “A flood starts as a physical risk in a farmer’s field, but it can quickly become an operational risk when expected volumes do not arrive. That operational disruption can then become a commercial and financial risk through lost production, reduced revenue, pressure on margins and challenges around cash flow,” she said.