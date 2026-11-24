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Kayod Tokede

Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc (CMFC), listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has said it signed the partnership with Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd in Dar es Salaam.

Matundasi is developing a gold project in the Lupa Goldfield in south-western Tanzania, one of the country’s oldest gold-producing districts. Under the deal, CMFC becomes Matundasi’s exclusive investment banking partner.

It will finance further exploration, help bring the company’s licences together under a single Tanzanian company, and lead the work towards a stock market listing.

For most of the last century, African mining projects looked to Toronto, London and Sydney for the money to explore. CMFC, formerly Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, was set up to change that.

“We want the capital and the expertise that turn a licence into a company to come from African institutions too,” said Dr. Israel Ovirih, CMFC’s President and Co-CEO. “Matundasi has done the hard early work. Our job is to finance the next stage and open the door to the capital markets.”

Chief Operating Officer, CMFC, Ikenna Oguike also described the agreement as an example of the company’s intended operating model across Africa.

He said, “Originating the opportunity, structuring it properly, arranging the capital and investing alongside our partners.”