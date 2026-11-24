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The Advocate

By Onikepo Braithwaite



Onikepo.braithwaite@thisdaylive.com

Disposable Campaign Promises

Ifind it quite strange, that people are going on about not seeing issue based campaigns for the 2027 elections. If we are to be brutally honest with ourselves, do campaign promises in Nigeria really matter, when, predominantly, they are never kept? And, we mustn’t forget that most of the politicians have moved from party to party over the years, meaning that many of them who are criticising the present Tinubu administration today and are now claiming that they can do better, are very much part of the failure to achieve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)(the Constitution), that has contributed in no small measure to where Nigeria is today.

It is therefore necessary, for Nigerians to ‘shine our eyes’, rise up to the provision of Section 14(2)(c) of the Constitution and get serious about participating in our government, not just by shouting and complaining, but by encouraging a hopefully better crop of representatives who are interested in service and orchestrating better outcomes for the people and the country, instead of those who are only interested in their own personal benefit.

Yet, even as the people make the call, the images already circulating from the early campaign trail are revealing. Candidates of the frontline political parties and their supporters, are travelling by private jets to go and campaign! Are these people even in touch with the people? This is like rubbing salt, into the wounds of Nigerians! Even if the distance is too far to travel by road (maybe by 2031 they will be able to use the Coastal Road to reach many destinations!), why can’t they charter small CRJ 900 aircrafts from commercial airlines, instead of travelling by a tool that is synonymous with wealth, opulence and exclusivity, the source of which remains questionable.

Unfulfilled PDP Campaign Promises

I remember that one of the main campaign promises of the PDP in 1999 and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, was ‘electricity for all by the year 2000’ or something like that. 16 years of the PDP, and that promise remained unfulfilled. By the end of the Obasanjo tenure, available capacity may have improved and several new plants were under construction (including through the National Integrated Power Project), but reliable, widespread electricity supply was never achieved. Majority of Nigerians remained in darkness!

I remember that the PDP had claimed to have some kind of electricity road-map plan, which needed time to be implemented. I subsequently became disillusioned about that and disappointed that Nigerians had been deceived, when I attended the commissioning of the Dangote Cement Factory in Obajana, Kogi State, and we were given a tour of the Facility and its electricity supply plant, which we were told could light up the whole of the FCT and was constructed from start to finish in one year or thereabouts. Had the PDP administrations followed the Dangote prototype or a similar one, and constructed only one power plant per year for their 16 years in office, spreading it equitably across the geographical zones, each zone would have ended up with at least two new power plants with the third cycle in the offing – Nigeria would have been lit up. The point is not that Government should copy and paste a private industrial plant exactly, but that the timeline and focused execution contrast sharply with 16 years of national planning that still left most citizens in darkness.

The fact that the Tinubu administration has now encased itself in Aso Rock Villa in solar energy as an alternative means of electricity supply, is certainly not encouraging, but, I don’t think most of the opposition who didn’t do better in that regard when given the opportunity to do so, have the moral standing to be the ones to judge and condemn, unless they apply the same yardstick they are applying to the Tinubu administration to themselves first.

Today, the same people who were part of past administrations or governance through the years, in one way or the other, are the same people insincerely promising heaven and earth under the toga of other political parties, because they realise that our collective memory as a people is usually short-term or blurred, while accountability for previous failure is almost non-existent in our society.

Unfulfilled APC Campaign Promises

In 2015, the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC, came in on its tripod of campaign promises – fighting insecurity and corruption, and revamping the economy. They also promised devolution of powers, even going to the extent of setting up a Committee to purportedly achieve this goal. Which of these promises were fulfilled? None. Insecurity escalated in an unprecedented manner, while corruption was certainly not curbed. The borrowing fever which has increased, started to rise during President Buhari’s administration, while Ways and Means provisions under the Central Bank Act 2007 were continuously observed in their breach by the Federal Government. The number of out-of-school children increased exponentially, with a larger percentage of them being in Northern Nigeria. By the end of President Buhari’s tenure, UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report and related data put the figure at 19.7–20.2 million by 2021–2022; UNESCO model estimates show roughly 14.1 million (all levels) in 2010 rising-to-19.2 million in 2020 and -19.0 million in 2023. Today, UNICEF puts the figure at 18.3 million.

My point? Most Nigerian Politicians of today are cut from the same cloth. I have used the PDP and APC as examples, because they are the two political parties that have governed Nigeria during this Fourth Republic. They are like a ‘Casanova’ who sees a lady that takes his fancy, sweet talks and says whatever is necessary to be able to start a relationship with her. Once he starts and consummates the relationship, he has achieved his goal. He loses interest and starts to misbehave, looking for his next prey. Politicians, particularly the opposition, behave like a Casanova – they simply identify what the people are clamouring for, promise to fulfil their wishes, knowing that they have absolutely no intention whatsoever of so doing, and subsequently, they come up with excuses for why they failed, particularly if they are up for re-election.

Actualising Section 14(2)(c) of the Constitution

So, how can the people actualise their Section 14(2)(c) constitutional role, to participate in their government and realise good governance, when the political class has repeatedly shown that campaign promises are largely disposable once power is secured? Firstly, through the ordinary instruments the Constitution itself supplies – voting, party membership and internal party processes, petitions, litigation (where locus standi exists) and public scrutiny.

Unfortunately, these instruments have been insufficient in the Nigerian context. Aside from the fact that many believe their votes don’t count and so voter-turnout isn’t usually particularly impressive, there is a belief that unlike in places such as the UK where the electorate easily votes out those whom they no longer want, for example, if they believe they have underperformed during their tenures, it is quite difficult to vote out incumbents in Nigeria, even if they don’t perform. Many of the same actors migrate between parties carrying with them the record of earlier failures, while offering fresh assurances under a new label.

As for litigation, its limits are clear. Section 6(6)(c) of the Constitution, ousting the jurisdiction of the courts in matters concerning the Chapter II Objectives which are the essence of governance, makes accountability in governance almost unnecessary, and that’s one of the reasons politicians get away with doing little or nothing! And, when matters get to court, some judicial officers who do the opposite of delivering justice, are also not held accountable.

A couple of weeks ago, I discussed Justice Peter Lifu who was openly rebuked by the Court of Appeal for judicial rascality/judicial impertinence, for handing down a decision during the pendency of a stay of proceedings issued by a superior court. In Adamu Suleman & Anor v COP Plateau State (2008) LPELR-3126(SC) per Niki Tobi, JSC, the Supreme Court held thus: “Under the doctrine of precedent, decisions of superior courts are binding on inferior courts. In the hierarchy of the court system in Nigeria, decisions of the Supreme Court, are binding on all other courts. Next in the hierarchy, is the Court of Appeal. Decisions of that Court are binding on all other courts….The next in hierarchy is the High Court”. But, instead of Justice Lifu facing any disciplinary action for disobeying the order of the court above him, it is the Lawyer who is perceived to have abused him for this his misconduct, that is the one that has been recommended for discipline! How ironic. We leave the most important issues, the ratio decidendi unattended to, while we concentrate on obiter dicta! This isn’t how to build strong institutions.

Conclusion

So, what is the way forward for Nigerians? The Constitution guarantees the right of the people to participate; it does not guarantee that participation will automatically produce competent or honest government.

What remains, then, is a narrower but more disciplined form of participation, than the one that is currently being practised. It begins with, refusing to treat every new set of promises as a clean slate. Citizens, media and civil society can track a short, publicly stated list of measurable commitments, not vague aspirations, but concrete items that can be verified within a defined period, and the people can insist that those who made them, or who served in the governments that failed to deliver them, explain the shortfall before they are allowed to campaign on the same terrain again.

It continues with selective engagement in primaries and party processes, as a practical filter that withholds support from serial migrants who offer no new accountability mechanisms. And, it requires a deliberate preference, wherever the choice exists, for candidates whose prior public record can be examined, over those whose principal qualification is the fluency of their current promises.

Unfortunately, none of this is still a guarantee. A better crop of politicians, remains necessary. Participation under Section 14(2)(c) of the Constitution can raise the cost of serial failure and shorten the period during which failed actors are allowed to rebrand, but it cannot conjure competence or integrity that is not already present in the pool of those who present themselves for office. What it can do is, make the recycling of the same failures more visible and more expensive. In a political economy where campaign promises have long been treated as disposable, that is not a small contribution. It is the minimum that Section 14(2)(c) now demands, if the cycle of unfulfilled assurances is not to continue uninterrupted into 2027 and beyond.