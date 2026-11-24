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Nigerian technology startup, HelpMe AI Solutions, has announced November 24, 2026, as the launch date for its artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to integrate financial transactions, food ordering and logistics services.

The platform is intended to enable users to transfer funds, purchase airtime, pay utility bills, order food and arrange delivery and car hire services through a single interface.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HelpMe AI Solutions, Ezekiel Nwaeke, said the platform was developed to address challenges associated with using multiple applications for everyday transactions.

“One of the biggest problems we noticed is that people have to use different applications for almost everything,” Nwaeke said.

“If you want to order food, send money, buy airtime, pay bills or arrange a delivery, you have to move from one platform to another. It can be stressful and time consuming.”

According to the company, the platform will support voice prompts and interactions in English, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa.

Nwaeke said the service was designed to cater to individual consumers and small businesses, with the latter expected to benefit from additional channels for reaching customers.

“For everyday users, it is about convenience. You should be able to handle your daily needs without moving between different applications. For small businesses, it is about creating opportunities for them to reach more customers through the platform,” he said.

The company said it had presented an initial version of the platform at GITEX AI 2026, where it sought feedback ahead of the public launch.

On transaction security and data protection, Nwaeke said the platform would incorporate security measures and require users to confirm financial transactions before execution.

He added that the company’s long-term objective was to improve access to digital services through artificial intelligence, including for individuals with limited familiarity with technology.

“We want to build a platform that becomes part of people’s everyday lives. We see a future where people can access essential services more easily through AI, regardless of where they are or how familiar they are with technology,” he said.

HelpMe AI Solutions has yet to disclose its detailed pricing structure, projected user numbers or the financial service providers supporting transactions on the platform.