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From family gatherings to education and entertainment initiatives, Vanessa Obioha writes that Maltina’s 50-year journey tells the story of a brand that has remained part of Nigerian life.

Recently, Maltina marked its 50th anniversary with a new visual identity. Brands often undertake such exercises to reintroduce themselves to the market or reinforce their position in consumers’ minds. For Maltina, however, the occasion also brings to mind its long association with Nigerian homes and the memories many families have built around the drink.

Growing up in the 90s, my siblings and I often judged the social standing of families by the drinks they served. So, whenever we attended a birthday party and Maltina was served, we automatically ticked that household as belonging to the wealthy. It was not unusual to find parents of that era reaching for Maltina as their preferred family malt drink. The reasons were not far-fetched. Apart from its refreshing taste, the drink was also considered nourishing. In 1993, the brand introduced multivitamins, giving consumers what became a familiar talking point: a malt drink that could serve two purposes, refreshing and nourishing the body at once. By 2009, calcium fortification was added to the drink.

Now in its 50th year, the qualities that made Maltina a household favourite remain central to its appeal. Its nutritional offering has also continued to improve over the years.

The refreshed visual identity retains the brand’s signature orange, now in a richer shade, complemented by gold accents and barley elements that reinforce its malt credentials. The updated sunrays represent vitality and optimism, while the more prominent calcium coin draws attention to its nourishment proposition. The gold crown cork and the addition of ‘Since 1976’ also call attention to the brand’s history. The new look gives Maltina a contemporary appearance while retaining features familiar to consumers.

Over the years, Maltina has become a familiar presence at family gatherings and social occasions, where sharing a drink is often part of sharing a moment. The brand has also taken its activities into education and entertainment through initiatives that engage different communities.

One of its notable efforts is the Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOY) competition. Introduced in 2015 as part of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, established in 1994, the national competition identifies, honours and rewards outstanding secondary school teachers across Nigeria. Since its inception, it has rewarded more than 300 teachers, giving recognition to a profession whose contributions are often acknowledged more in words than in material rewards. Teachers are sometimes expected to wait for their rewards in heaven, but initiatives such as MTOY give them an opportunity to receive their well-deserved recognition here on earth.

Continuing its engagement with education, Maltina introduced the Nourishment Tour in early 2026 to promote proper nutrition and STEM learning among one million students across Nigeria over four years. The programme has already reached more than 300,000 students in over 1,000 schools, surpassing its first-year target of 250,000.

Facilitated alongside STEM Africa Fest, the tour uses hands-on science experiments to teach students how vitamins A, B and C, as well as minerals, support energy, eyesight, immunity and growth. Students also receive Maltina in portable 25cl and 50cl PET bottles, sizes introduced with school routines in mind.

Since its first stop at Government Senior College, Agege, Lagos, the tour has visited several schools across the country, including United Missionary Comprehensive College, Molete, Ibadan; Maverick College; Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuochita, Port Harcourt; and Governor’s College, Kano.

Maltina’s association with happiness has also found expression in entertainment, particularly through Maltina Dance All. The competition provides a platform for dancers to showcase their talent while promoting family bonding. Unlike many talent competitions that focus on individual performers, Maltina Dance All brings families into the experience, making their collective participation part of the attraction.

Over the years, the competition has featured notable names in the entertainment industry, including social media personality Real Warri Pikin, who emerged as first runner-up in the show’s fourth season.

Maltina’s story is closely tied to the memories of consumers, from family gatherings to the many social occasions where the drink has been served. Its activities in education and entertainment have also brought it into contact with teachers, students and creative talents across the country.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, the brand introduced the ‘What’s Your Word?’ campaign, which invites consumers to describe its refreshed identity in one word. Perhaps the word that best captures Maltina’s contribution to education and the creative industry is ‘impactful’. After all, a brand’s success is not measured only by how long it stays on the shelves, but also by the difference it makes in the lives of the people who consume it and the communities it engages.