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Nineteen-year-old Godwin Okoko has completed an impressive treble of tournament victories in less than four weeks, winning the maiden Alpha Bravo Classic at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Lagos, after overturning a two-shot deficit to Ghana’s Vincent Torgah in Friday’s final round.

The Nigerian teenager’s latest triumph follows victories at the Rift Valley Championship in Nakuru, Kenya, on October 27, and the 7th CIO Classic in Port Harcourt two weeks ago, where he set a new course record with a 22-under-par total of 266. His only non-winning finish in the four-event run came at the 26th Ivory Coast Open, where he placed third behind Torgah and Nigeria’s Sunday Olapade.

Okoko sealed the Alpha Bravo title with a four-under-par 68 to finish on eight-under-par 208, following rounds of 72, 68 and 68. His final-round charge displaced Torgah, who had led after the first two rounds with identical scores of 69 but eventually finished second on six-under-par 210. Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo took third place on 213, while Nigeria’s Kamalu Bako and Kenya’s Samuel Njoroge tied for fourth on 216.

The championship attracted players representing five African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda, reinforcing its pan-African character and providing a competitive platform for professionals across the continent.

The $25,000 championship, co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) and the Safari Tour, offered valuable Official World Golf Ranking points and Safari Tour ranking points, strengthening players’ prospects of qualifying for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open. Okoko’s victory also added to the growing influence of African players competing across national boundaries for international recognition and opportunities.

Alpha Bravo Chief Executive Officer Tonbara Okoria said the company’s investment in golf was driven by its ambition to give emerging talents the platform to compete globally.

“Our investment in golf is targeted at giving talents like Godwin Okoko the opportunity to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Africa has tremendous golfing talent, but these players need the right platforms, exposure and competitive opportunities to reach their full potential,” Okoria said.

He added that the championship reflects Alpha Bravo’s commitment to strengthening African golf by creating opportunities for professionals from across the continent to compete, improve their rankings and advance their careers.

Okoko’s three victories, achieved across Nigeria and Kenya, underline the growing depth of African professional golf and the importance of cross-border competitions in developing the next generation of continental stars.