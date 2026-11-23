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Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

TThe developers of Karmo District Market, Abuja, have pledged to work with relevant regulatory agencies to prevent the sale of fake and substandard products in the facility, amid concerns over the circulation of counterfeit goods in Nigerian markets.

The Managing Director of Rural Homes Limited, Hajia Sa’adatu Aliyu, gave the assurance during an interview at the Karmo District Market Trade Fair, saying the company would collaborate with relevant government agencies to ensure traders comply with applicable standards.

Aliyu said although the company’s primary responsibility was to provide commercial spaces, it recognised the importance of regulatory oversight in protecting consumers and ensuring the integrity of businesses operating in the market.

“We will work hand in hand with the relevant government agencies to ensure that all necessities are looked into. We know that the vendors here too will work with all the agencies to ensure that Nigerians only get the best,” she said.

She said the developers expected traders to maintain standards and conduct legitimate businesses, adding that cooperation with regulatory authorities was necessary to protect consumers.

On the cost of doing business at the market, Aliyu disclosed that stalls were available for N100,000 annually, while nine-square-metre shops cost from N350,000 per annum.

She said the market was developed to provide affordable commercial spaces for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), noting that its facilities included tarred roads, toilets, water and electricity.

Aliyu said the company was also targeting 80 per cent occupancy within the next 12 months, with increased awareness and patronage expected to attract more businesses to the facility.

She linked the development of organised trading spaces to the federal government’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy, saying SMEs required an enabling environment to expand, create economic activities and contribute to national growth.

The managing director further disclosed plans for a separate trade fair in April 2027, in partnership with IKI, to attract foreign investors and showcase investment opportunities across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

She said the proposed event would provide a platform for foreign investors to explore business opportunities and potential partnerships in the country.

Aliyu explained that unlike the current trade fair, which was primarily designed to promote Nigerian businesses, the proposed event would specifically target international investors.

She added that this year’s edition of the Karmo District Market Trade Fair had been expanded to accommodate families, with free games and a children’s section introduced alongside the commercial activities.