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Vanessa Obioha

Five years after his solo debut, The Prodigal, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has released his second solo album, OG Forever, a 15-track project that reflects his musical journey and evolving identity outside P-Square.

The singer unveiled the album at a listening party held in Lagos on Wednesday, November 18, ahead of its release on November 20. The event attracted friends, fans, media practitioners and music industry stakeholders.

Speaking with OAP and hypeman Do2tun at the event, Mr P said he approached the project with a determination to make music on his own terms, drawing inspiration from the musical foundation he shared with his twin brother, Paul Okoye, as members of P-Square.

“For this album, I decided to do me and make every decision, and I went to the roots of P-Square to find myself again,” he said.

He disclosed that he worked with Foster Zino, who had previously collaborated with P-Square, on the project. The singer said he and his team recorded 35 songs before selecting the 15 that made the final album, adding that he personally insisted on I Can’t Look Away as the lead single.

The album opens with Nothing to Prove, which he described as a song that best captures his personality. He also identified Take It Easy as a song he would have loved to include but which did not make the final selection.

Beyond his work as a singer, Mr P spoke about his musical training, describing himself as a multi-instrumentalist who plays the violin and clarinet and holds a professional music certificate.

“I am the only member of the Okoye family with a certificate in music,” he said. “I don’t only play music; I read music, I eat it and understand it.”

He also acknowledged using artificial intelligence to enhance Back to Back, one of the album’s tracks, while encouraging fellow musicians to invest in both technology and human expertise in music production.

Mr P and his twin brother Paul formed P-Square, one of Nigeria’s most successful music duos, before pursuing separate careers following their split. OG Forever marks another chapter in his solo journey.