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uper Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has etched his name into Fulham’s history books following his appearance in the club’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Iwobi, who joined the Cottagers from Everton in the summer of 2023, has established himself as an important member of the team, becoming a regular feature in Fulham’s starting lineup since his arrival at Craven Cottage.

The Nigeria international started the encounter against Manchester City and delivered another committed performance to ensure Fulham avoided a defeat against Enzo Maresca’s men.

The 30-year-old, who was booked in the first half, was substituted with 20 minutes remaining, with Antonee Robinson coming on to replace him.

According to the Premier League, Iwobi has reached a historic milestone at Fulham, recording his 100th Premier League start for the Cottagers.

The former Everton midfielder has become the first African player to make 100 Premier League starts for the London-based club.

He has continued to enjoy an impressive spell at Fulham, registering 122 Premier League appearances, 20 goals and 12 assists since joining the club.

Iwobi will now be keen to build on the historic milestone, maintain his impressive performances and help Fulham secure positive results as the Premier League campaign progresses.