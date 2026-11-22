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The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) Executive Committee, chaired by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe in Abuja, Nigeria, has approved the introduction of the CAF U-17 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, marking an important step in the development of women’s football across Africa.

The new competition will provide more opportunities for young African female footballers to compete at international level, gain valuable experience and develop their talents.

This decision reflects CAF’s commitment to strengthening women’s football, particularly at youth level, and creating a stronger pathway for the next generation of African footballers.

The Executive Committee also approved the opening of the bidding process for Member Associations interested in hosting the inaugural competition.

The Executive Committee approved the opening of the bidding process for the hosting rights of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2028.

Interested CAF Member Associations will have three weeks to submit their bids to the CAF Secretariat.

The competition is scheduled to take place in March and April 2028, with qualifiers expected to begin in April 2027.

The decision forms part of CAF’s continued efforts to develop women’s football and strengthen its competitions across the continent.