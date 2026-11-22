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Kayode Akinyemi

By designation, it is Glo Enterprise. But it is also in order to call it Glo Corporate by virtue of the class and calibre of the clients it serves – the big businesses. Glo Enterprise is a dedicated service which provides end-to-end telecommunication, information technology, and digital solutions for enterprises, small and medium size enterprises (SMEs), and public sector organisations in the country.

Glo Enterprise is, without a doubt, Nigeria’s first telecom service with multi-sector capabilities—innovatively built for today’s needs. Coming from the nation’s foremost indigenous telecommunications giant, Globacom, the service is an embodiment of value, creativity, innovation, and excellence. The rationale for this service revolves around the need to adequately provide holistic end-to-end telecommunication and IT solutions for businesses rather than focusing solely on individual mobile subscribers. This division leverages Globacom’s national and international infrastructure to power business operations and digital transformation across Nigeria and West Africa.

As a purpose built service, Glo Enterprise is not merely a connectivity provider but a comprehensive ICT and business solutions partner that helps organisations connect better, operate smarter, optimise costs and grow faster. Indeed, it is a one-stop solutions partner that provides customised telecommunications, IT and digital solutions to businesses across various industries – banking, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, and several others – to help them achieve exponential growth and high level efficiency.

As a special service dedicated to high-end corporate telecommunications customers rather than Individus subscribers, Glo Enterprise seeks to monetize Globacom’s huge infrastructure investments by delivering top-notch services and unmatched value to its clients. It leverages Globacom’s huge infrastructure investments and the attendant massive bandwidth to power the service

Another critical objective of this product is to deliver tailored or customized business solutions. Because of the inadequacies of standard consumer phone plans to meet complex organizational needs, it became imperative to create specialized IT and telecom packages, such as Closed User Group (CUG) voice plans, enterprise mobility, cloud hosting, and managed security services to meet the needs of the consumers

This special and value-laden service also helps power public sector digitalization. Glo Enterprise is the perfect fix for government ministries and state agencies which require large-scale broadband deployment for e-governance and smart city projects.

It makes it easy for state and federal institutions partnership with the company to roll out fixed internet infrastructure across public offices

The service can be classified into two broad but interconnected business spectrums which include business efficiency and growth enabler, as well as an indispensable business tool for outstanding and seamless job performance.

Glo Enterprise as Enabler of Business Efficiency and Growth

First, as an enabler of operational efficiency and business growth, Glo Enterprise improves business efficiency and productivity by providing reliable and integrated telecommunications solutions that enable organisations to communicate, collaborate and operate seamlessly. With dependable voice and data services, businesses can connect employees, offices, customers and business partners more effectively, reducing communication delays and ensuring that important decisions and transactions are carried out promptly. Its digital and cloud-enabled solutions also support remote work, secure data management and the smooth running of critical business operations.

Another major advantage of the innovative Glo Enterprise is connectivity and cost optimisation. The business solution provides businesses with solutions designed to meet their different communication and data requirements, helping them stay connected without incurring unnecessary expenses. By bringing together services such as connectivity, cloud solutions, data centre capabilities and other enterprise communication tools, businesses can reduce the cost and complexity of managing multiple service providers. This enables companies, particularly SMEs and large corporates, to deploy their resources more efficiently while concentrating on their core business activities.

Glo Enterprise also contributes to better customer experience by helping businesses maintain faster, more reliable and responsive communication with their customers. In an increasingly digital business environment, customers expect quick responses, uninterrupted access to services and convenient channels of communication. Through dependable connectivity and digital solutions, Glo Enterprise enables businesses to respond to enquiries, process transactions and deliver services more efficiently, thereby strengthening customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Another key benefit derivable from the service is that it offers Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, enabling organisations to outsource customer support, contact centre operations, call handling and other selected business functions. This helps businesses reduce operational overheads, improve customer engagement and focus on their core activities while leveraging professional resources and technology. It also helps in achieving efficient management of customer enquiries and complaints.

Glo Enterprise as Business Tool for Banking, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Others

Secondly, Glo Enterprise as an indispensable business tool for outstanding and seamless job performance, is a sectoral business manager that organises and deploys resources for optimal results. It addresses the specialised communication and connectivity requirements of the banking sector, for instance, by providing reliable, secure and high-capacity connectivity for banks, financial institutions and other related businesses.

In relation to banking, Glo Enterprise facilitates and enhances banking operations via dedicated Internet, MPLS, Leased Lines, SIP/PRI and Data Centre solutions, among others. It enables reliable connectivity between branches, supports digital banking operations and improves customer service. It also provides solutions that support data transmission, branch connectivity, cloud services, internet access and other enterprise communication needs, thereby enabling banks to link their branches and offices seamlessly, process transactions efficiently and maintain uninterrupted communication with customers and business partners. These capabilities are particularly important in an industry where speed, security and reliability are critical to daily operations.

For the oil and gas industry, where operations are often spread across offices, remote locations and production facilities, Glo Enterprise provides dependable connectivity and communication solutions that help organisations coordinate their activities effectively. The Glo business solutions can support data exchange, real-time communication, remote monitoring and secure access to critical business applications. This enables oil and gas companies to improve operational efficiency, reduce communication gaps and make faster decisions across their various locations.

Similarly, manufacturing and logistics companies also stand to benefit significantly from Glo Enterprise solutions. Manufacturers require stable connectivity to coordinate production, inventory, suppliers and distribution networks. In addition, the service provides reliable connectivity and enterprise mobility, facilitate communication between factories, warehouses and offices, and improves operational coordination.

In the area of logistics improvement, companies depend on real-time communication and data exchange to track shipments, manage fleets and coordinate deliveries. In addition, Glo Enterprise provides benefits to logistics operators through real-time vehicle tracking and visibility, route optimisation, fuel consumption monitoring, better driver accountability, vehicle security, and reduced fleet operating costs. By providing reliable connectivity, internet, cloud and other business communication solutions, Glo Enterprise helps these businesses improve productivity, streamline operations and respond more quickly to customers and market demands.

For SMEs, Glo Enterprise provides scalable and cost-effective telecommunications solutions that allow smaller businesses to access services capable of supporting their growth without the heavy investment associated with building their own communication infrastructure. From reliable internet and business connectivity to cloud and data solutions, SMEs can improve collaboration, customer service, data management and overall productivity. In this way, Glo Enterprise serves businesses across different sectors by providing the connectivity and digital tools required to operate more efficiently, control costs and remain competitive.

Over and above the enormous value inherent in this service, customers can rest assured of an all-time excellent user and customer experience because Globacom combines its Glo 1 international submarine cable with a nationwide fiber optic backbone to deliver high-speed, low-latency, and resilient voice and data services across Nigeria. The Glo 1 Submarine cable guarantees direct international connectivity by giving Globacom direct international bandwidth without relying entirely on third-party cable consortia.

The Glo 1 Submarine cable service also comes with low latency and high capacity in the sense that a direct route to London reduces data travel time, supports faster speeds and heavy data traffic for consumers, ISPs, and enterprises. The submarine cable offers resilience against sea cuts because Globacom owns and operates the system end-to-end, which helps it to maintain uninterrupted service even during regional undersea cable outages affecting other operators.

The nationwide optic fiber provides a big domestic backbone across the country to carry traffic from coastal landing points and data centers into cities and regions. This guarantees regular network availability and a highly optimized network for continuous high quality service delivery.

Glo Enterprise comes with the Glo SME tool box which comes in bundles starting from N20,000 domain registration annually, website creation, accounting, payroll, and inventory management tools. These help SMEs to have customized end-to-end telecommunications and information technology services to support their operations at all times.

Additionally, Glo Enterprise creates partnership opportunities for businesses. Businesses can take up such partnership opportunities either as Globacom partners or as channel resellers

Ultimately, Glo Enterprise stands out as a beneficial and cost-effective solution to the enormous telecommunications needs of large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Beyond connectivity, Glo Enterprise offers businesses the opportunity to streamline their operations through a broad range of integrated digital solutions. Its combination of telecommunications, cloud services, data centre capabilities and other enterprise-focused offerings provides organisations with the tools required to manage their communications and digital resources more effectively. This makes it particularly valuable to businesses seeking to modernise their operations, improve efficiency and remain responsive to the demands of a rapidly changing business environment.

Of particular significance is the role of its cloud and data centre capabilities in helping organisations manage, store and access critical information securely and conveniently. By providing dependable digital infrastructure for data storage and management, businesses can reduce the risks associated with data loss, poor accessibility and inefficient information management. The ability to securely retrieve and utilise business data when needed can also enhance decision-making, operational continuity and overall productivity.

In essence, Glo Enterprise is more than just a telecommunications service; it is a strategic business solution designed to support organisations in achieving greater efficiency, reliability and growth. For large corporates, SMEs and government MDAs, embracing these solutions represents a practical step towards building stronger, smarter and more digitally enabled operations. As businesses continue to navigate an increasingly technology-driven marketplace, Glo Enterprise provides the connectivity and digital capabilities needed to stay ahead, deliver better services and pursue sustainable growth without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, Glo Enterprise is more than a telecommunications service; it is a business-enabling platform that supports efficiency, productivity, connectivity and sustainable cost management. By providing the infrastructure and digital tools businesses need to operate effectively, it empowers organisations to improve their performance, serve customers better and remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

• Akinyemi, Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, writes from Lagos