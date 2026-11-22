Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Ash Biomedical Diagnostics Ltd., a Nigerian diagnostics manufacturer, has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea-based GenBody Inc. to introduce the ConfiSign™️ HIV Self-Test to Nigeria, marking another significant milestone in the company’s drive to expand access to reliable rapid diagnostic solutions while strengthening local healthcare manufacturing capacity.

Under the partnership, Ash Biomedical will serve as GenBody’s strategic partner for local manufacturing and distribution in Nigeria, once its facility has been completed in Idu, FCT.

The ConfiSign™️ HIV Self-Test will be the first globally approved product, which is limited to a few countries, with Nigeria positioned as a potential base for wider West African reach.

For Nigerians, the significance goes beyond the arrival of another diagnostic product. The partnership, which will involve technology transfer and training, provides an additional indication of growing confidence in Ash Biomedical’s capabilities, quality systems and ambition to build sustainable diagnostic capacity in Nigeria, at a time when greater local production of essential healthcare products has become increasingly important.

The HIV self-test is designed to give individuals greater privacy and convenience in knowing their HIV status, potentially removing some of the barriers that prevent people from seeking testing.

According to Adetoyese Shodeinde, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Ash Biomedical Diagnostics Ltd., the partnership reflects the company’s broader commitment to ensuring that Nigerians have access to dependable diagnostic solutions while building the capacity to produce more of these solutions locally.

“For us, this partnership is about more than bringing a new product into Nigeria. It is about building confidence in what Nigerian companies can deliver in healthcare,” Shodeinde said.

“We want Nigerians to know that quality, reliability and innovation can be part of the healthcare solutions available to them, while also building the local capacity to manufacture and support these solutions here in Nigeria.”

From Proven Products to Local Production

At the heart of this ambition is Ash Biomedical’s diagnostics manufacturing facility in Idu, Abuja, which is currently in its final phase of development.

The facility’s structure has been completed, production equipment is being installed, and cleanroom development is underway, with commissioning targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The planned facility represents an important part of Ash Biomedical’s long-term strategy to deepen local diagnostic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported rapid-test products.

The company’s approach is to combine Nigerian ownership and local market understanding with international partnerships, technology and global standards.

Confidence Built Over 15 Million Tests

The latest partnership also comes on the back of significant experience deploying diagnostic products within Nigeria.

Ash Biomedical has delivered 15 million test kits over 15 years, through more than 66 government and institutional contracts across 27 states, with its products reaching all 36 states of the federation.

Independent hospital evaluations involving the APIN reference laboratory, NISA Premier, Garki Hospital, Police Clinics and the National Hospital, Abuja, found 100 per cent concordance between Ash Biomedical rapid-test results and reference laboratory results across infectious diseases, pregnancy and malaria testing.

For the company, these milestones provide an important foundation for its next phase of growth.

“We have spent years building the systems, products and relationships that give us the confidence to take this next step,” Shodeinde said.

“Our responsibility now is to continue earning the trust of the Nigerian healthcare system and, most importantly, the people whose lives depend on accurate and timely diagnosis.”

What This Means for Nigerians

The company says its focus remains firmly on the Nigerian health space: making quality diagnostics more accessible, supporting earlier detection of disease and contributing to a stronger local healthcare manufacturing ecosystem.

The GenBody partnership, alongside Ash Biomedical’s expanding product portfolio and the development of its Abuja manufacturing facility, represents another step in that direction.

As the company approaches the commissioning of its Idu facility, Ash Biomedical says it remains committed to its core promise of accuracy, rapidity and reliability.