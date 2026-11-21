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Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, has been commended for his drive in promoting scientific innovations in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and research institutes.



In recognition of his leadership and efforts to reposition the nation’s science, technology and innovation sector Udeh has been conferred with the Public Sector Person of the Year Award at the 6th Frontier Discourse Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards.



According to a statement from his office, the minister was honoured at the 2026 edition of the annual event held in Abuja.



It noted that the award highlights Udeh’s “result-driven approach to public service, particularly his efforts to align the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and its 17 agencies with measurable performance targets, research commercialisation and the development of market-ready solutions from scientific innovations”.



The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine, which organised the annual lecture and award, said that the Innovation Minister has distinguished himself since joining President Tinubu’s cabinet in November 2025, by “prioritising tangible outcomes over routine administrative activities”.



It noted that Udeh’s professional background as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, former Enugu State Attorney-General and public-law scholar had informed his approach to institutional reform and performance-driven leadership.



The Magazine identified his key priorities as accelerating local value addition to raw materials, promoting indigenous technologies in agriculture, energy and safety, establishing innovation hubs and model laboratories, and strengthening international partnerships in areas such as artificial intelligence and technology transfer.



The publication also highlighted the minister’s his commitment to ensuring that scientific research translates into practical economic benefits, including job creation, enterprise development and improved national productivity.



The fulcrum of this agenda is his initiative tagged ‘Energise Commercialisation Now (ECoN)’, which seeks to bridge the gap between research institutions and the marketplace by encouraging the conversion of research outputs into commercially viable products and services.



The magazine further credited the minister’s leadership with the emergence of several flagship programmes designed to strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem and expand opportunities for young people and technology-driven enterprises.



Among the initiatives credited to him were the Tinubu Light Initiative, NextGen Innovation Challenge, Youths and Students in Innovation, and the National Tech and Security Summit.



Udeh’s drive on promoting skills development and building a future-ready workforce capable of supporting technological advancement, industrial competitiveness and sustainable development, was also acknowledged by the publication.



It pointed out that “these efforts are positioning science, technology and innovation as critical drivers of economic diversification and industrial growth under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda”.



This year’s edition of the 6th Frontier Discourse Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards was held under the theme, “Barrel to Ballot: The Naturalisation of Violence, Nigeria’s Polity and its Democratic Circus.”



The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, chaired the event, while renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, and the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, delivered the keynote address.



The panel session featured former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani; APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr. Ben Nwoye; Prof. Okey Ikechukwu; President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. Tope Fasua; and Zainab Buba Galadima.



The annual event, organised by Pacesetter Frontier Magazine, brings together political leaders, policymakers, professionals and other stakeholders to examine issues affecting governance, democracy and development in Nigeria and Africa.



The Frontier Discourse platform, launched in 2021, provides an avenue for engagement between African leaders and citizens while recognising individuals and institutions whose contributions advance the continent’s development.