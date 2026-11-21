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Kasim Sumaina in Jigawa

The federal government, yesterday, disclosed that more than 6,000 Nigerians have been directly recruited, trained and engaged in various construction and production activities on the Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project.

The government, through the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the project at Kazaure site, Jigawa State.

Adebiyi hinted that out of approximately 6,500 workers engaged on the project, only about 200 were expatriates, explaining that the locally recruited workers would be retained as staff after the completion of the project to ensure that Nigerians continue to operate and manage the railway infrastructure.

He also highlighted the role of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina, in providing specialised training and developing local manpower to support the railway sector.

The permanent secretary, speaking on the sidelines of the project inspection, said that on the progress of construction, the first phase, covering the Kano-Dawanau to Katsina section, would be commissioned in December, while work would continue on the remaining sections linking Katsina to Jibia and Maradi in the Niger Republic.

He disclosed that the project had recorded significant progress, with about 650,000 of the 800,000 concrete railway sleepers required already manufactured at the construction yard.

According to him, “most of the materials needed to complete the project, including rail tracks and reinforcement materials, were already available at the site, while the formwork required for construction activities had also been completed.”

He said workers were currently assembling and coupling the railway tracks towards Maradi, noting that the new executive rail line was expected to be completed within 10 days.

Adebiyi described the Kano-Maradi railway project, which spans approximately 400 kilometres, as considerably larger than the Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano railway corridors, which cover 189 kilometres and 203 kilometres respectively.

He further disclosed that the federal government had resumed discussions with the Niger Republic’s Ministry of Transportation to address cross-border security, immigration and customs requirements.

He however revealed that the discussions were aimed at facilitating the movement of construction equipment, machinery and personnel between the two countries to ensure the timely completion of the remaining sections of the project.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Prof. Umar Adam Katsayal, commended the Permanent Secretary and his entourage for the visit, expressing optimism that it would further strengthen the Ministry of Transportation’s support for the university.

Katsayal said the visit would also enhance collaboration with companies involved in railway construction and the provision of essential railway infrastructure, including signalling and communication systems.

He said the visit would help the Debt Management Office appreciate the funding requirements of ongoing transportation projects and strengthen support for the government’s infrastructure development agenda.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that sustained investment in transportation infrastructure and human capital development was essential to ensuring the effective operation and long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s transportation system.