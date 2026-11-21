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Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has said Nigeria’s health indicators have improved significantly in the last three years, with 12 of the 13 key health indicators recording improvement.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this at the 67th National Council on Health (NCH) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, with the theme, ‘From Commitments to Results: Delivering Quality and Equitable Healthcare for All Nigerians’.

Pate said the Council, established by the National Health Act of 2014 as the highest policy-making body in the health sector, met to assess what had been delivered, for whom, and what would be delivered next.

“At last week’s Joint Annual Review in Abuja, we reported that we had achieved 41 health sector commitments which we signed with the President, and 12 of the 13 health indicators have improved over the last three years,” Pate said.

For mothers and newborns, he said skilled birth deliveries in facilities supported by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund rose from 4.8 million in 2023 to almost 8 million by mid-2026, while fourth antenatal visits rose from 6 million to 8.7 million.

He added that the emergency transport system is now functional, with more than 100,000 women and newborns brought closer to care.

On primary healthcare revitalisation, Pate said the share of BHCPF facilities in MAMII areas with at least two midwives or community health workers rose from 12 per cent to almost 91 per cent.

He said nearly 20,000 skilled birth attendants had been recruited across 22 states, nearly 5,000 community health workers engaged across 10 states, and almost 80,000 frontline health workers retrained.

On affordability, Pate said health insurance coverage grew from 16 million to nearly 24 million Nigerians in three years. He said in only two years, the Free Emergency Obstetric Care programme covered more than 80,000 caesarean sections, while over 50,000 Nigerians received free 2 to 48-hour emergency care in 507 empanelled facilities.

He added that dialysis costs had been cut by up to 80 per cent for more than 5,000 patients.

Pate said the measles and rubella vaccination campaign reached more than 100 million children aged 0 to 9 years, while over 17 million adolescent girls received HPV vaccines to prevent cervical cancer.

On local production, he said 10 factories and production lines had been commissioned, six of them this year alone, producing medicines, rapid diagnostic test kits, mosquito nets and medical oxygen. He said manufacturers received more than N24 billion in tax waivers under the Presidential Executive Order signed in June 2024.

On domestic financing, Pate said state health budgets rose from N1.97 trillion in 2023 to more than N3.3 trillion in 2026, and commended governors and commissioners for the increase.

He however warned that health is not cheap and someone has to pay for it. He said when development assistance for health fell in 2025, President Tinubu approved additional resources to protect gains in HIV, TB, malaria and polio immunisation.

Pate urged states to increase not only allocations but actual releases, and to push towards the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration target.

“Seeking increase in health budget, we must make the money to follow the promise, speed up our pace towards 15% Abuja Declaration, and ensure timely release and full budget implementation,” the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, also said.

Salako urged the Council to ask four questions for each memorandum: how it aligns with the President’s transformation agenda, who will be responsible, what is the timeline, and how success will be measured.

He said implementation of Council resolutions must increase from 75 to at least 90 per cent.

Pate also urged focus on quality of primary healthcare, use of data, equity, and protection of health workers from harassment and attacks.

He commended the NCDC, port health services and partners for containing the recent imported Ebola case, and urged states to fund their public health emergency operation centres and sustain surveillance.

The Council reviewed 70 memoranda, recommending 22 for approval and 33 for noting.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, has declared open the 67th National Council on Health meeting open said healthcare is not merely about building hospitals, but preserving lives, protecting dignity and creating opportunities for citizens to live healthy, productive lives.

He said the theme, “From Commitment to Results,” was timely, noting that the real test is not policies formulated but tangible difference in lives of Nigerians.

He urged the Council to prioritise practical resolutions, clear timelines and accountability, and to strengthen primary healthcare as foundation for universal health coverage.

Speaking on behalf of development partners and UN agencies at the 67th National Council on Health in Lafia, WHO Country Representative, Dr. Pavel Ursu, reaffirmed the commitment of development partners to supporting Nigeria’s health priorities, urging that success should be measured by lives saved, not policies adopted.

He commended the Federal Government for strengthening governance, coordination and accountability in the health sector.

Ursu said sustainable health development must be nationally led, driven by strong political commitment, adequate domestic financing, effective stewardship, and broad engagement of communities, civil society, academia and the private sector.

He urged renewed collective action to translate Council resolutions into adequately financed and measurable results.

Priority areas, he said, include strengthening primary healthcare, improving maternal and child health, enhancing health security, building a skilled workforce, ensuring access to quality medicines and vaccines with capacity for local production, and strengthening health information systems for evidence-based decisions.

The Emir of Shonga His Royal Highness Dr. Haliru Ndanusa Yahaya who delivered a Keynote address at the NCH meeting tasked officials from the federal, state and local governments attending the event to ensure that the resolutions at the meeting translates into tangible health outcome.