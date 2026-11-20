Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

FELIX OLADEJI argues that Nigeria needs a diplomatic mission capable of defending its interests, protecting its citizens and strengthening cooperation

The controversy surrounding Nigeria’s new High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has brought an important question about diplomatic representation into public discussion: how should Nigeria defend its national interests when disagreements arise with a country whose relationship remains strategically important to its economic and continental ambitions? The disagreement followed the presentation of letters of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which the Nigerian envoy’s address was not included in the livestream of the ceremony. What might ordinarily have been resolved through institutional communication has since developed into a public exchange between Nigerian and South African officials. Beyond the competing accounts of what happened, the incident provides an opportunity to examine the responsibilities of diplomacy and the importance of protecting bilateral relationships from unnecessary escalation.

The controversy deserves attention because Nigeria and South Africa occupy consequential positions in Africa’s political and economic landscape. Their relationship extends beyond routine diplomatic engagement to encompass trade, investment, regional security, continental integration and the broader question of African influence in international affairs. Both countries have considerable interests in the stability and development of the continent, and their ability to cooperate has implications for the effectiveness of regional and continental institutions. Consequently, the conduct of their diplomatic representatives matters not only to the governments involved but also to the wider ambitions of African cooperation.

The incident began after Fani-Kayode presented his letters of credence to Ramaphosa in Pretoria alongside ambassadors from 14 other countries. The ceremony was livestreamed by the South African Presidency, but the broadcast did not include the Nigerian envoy’s address. Fani-Kayode subsequently alleged that Nigeria had been deliberately excluded, arguing that the introductions and speeches of other diplomatic representatives were broadcast while his own remarks were omitted. He also claimed that he raised the matter directly with Ramaphosa, who subsequently directed relevant officials to address the situation.

The South African Presidency offered a different account. Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, described the interruption as an operational issue involving the broadcast and rejected the suggestion that the president had intervened in the affairs of the public broadcaster. He also criticised Fani-Kayode’s handling of the matter, arguing that the Nigerian envoy should have engaged the South African Broadcasting Corporation through the appropriate channels. The Presidency subsequently released a separate video containing Fani-Kayode’s address. Nigeria’s High Commission, however, defended its envoy, maintaining that he had been treated with contempt and that the incident amounted to disrespect towards the country.

There is a legitimate basis for Nigeria to be concerned about the treatment of its diplomatic representative. Protocol is an important component of international relations because it communicates recognition, equality and mutual respect among sovereign states. The presentation of letters of credence is not merely a ceremonial exercise; it formally establishes the relationship between a diplomatic representative and the government of the receiving country. The manner in which such occasions are organised and conducted therefore carries symbolic significance. For a country with Nigeria’s historical and political standing on the continent, the expectation of professional and respectful diplomatic treatment is entirely understandable.

Yet the importance of diplomatic protocol also makes it necessary to distinguish between an established act of disrespect and an operational disagreement that requires clarification. The South African authorities have attributed the interruption to a broadcast problem, while the Nigerian envoy has questioned the circumstances surrounding the omission of his address. The fact that the broadcast reportedly experienced an interruption while the French ambassador was delivering his remarks is relevant to understanding the sequence of events, even though it does not independently resolve every question raised by the Nigerian side. The subsequent release of Fani-Kayode’s speech also indicates that the issue of public access to his remarks was eventually addressed, although the disagreement over how the incident was handled continued.

Nigeria must therefore approach the matter with an understanding that diplomatic firmness and diplomatic restraint are not contradictory. A government has every right to seek an explanation when it believes that its representative has been unfairly treated. But the manner in which that concern is communicated can influence whether a disagreement is resolved or becomes a larger diplomatic controversy. Diplomacy is not simply the defence of national pride; it is the management of national interests through negotiation, communication and strategic engagement. The objective should be to secure a satisfactory resolution while preserving the relationships through which broader national interests can be advanced.

This distinction matters particularly in the context of Nigeria’s historical relationship with South Africa. Nigeria played a significant role in the struggle against apartheid, providing political, diplomatic and material support to South Africa’s liberation movements. Successive Nigerian governments mobilised international opposition to racial domination, while Nigerian citizens and institutions contributed to the campaign for majority rule and democratic freedom. The country’s support was not limited to official declarations. It formed part of a wider continental and international effort to end a political system that denied the majority of South Africans their fundamental rights.

That history remains an important foundation of bilateral relations, but historical solidarity cannot independently determine the direction of contemporary diplomacy. The significance of Nigeria’s contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle should be reflected in a relationship that produces meaningful cooperation in the present. Both countries have changed considerably since South Africa’s transition to democracy, and their current responsibilities extend beyond the historical circumstances that brought them together. The challenge is to translate their shared political history into stronger economic, diplomatic and institutional relationships.

The economic relationship alone provides sufficient reason for both countries to maintain constructive engagement. Nigeria and South Africa are among the continent’s major economic actors, with business interests and commercial relationships extending across telecommunications, financial services, entertainment, mining, manufacturing and other sectors. Their participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area also creates opportunities for expanding intra-African commerce and strengthening regional value chains. The ability of both governments to coordinate policies, address barriers to trade and create a more predictable environment for investment is important to the wider ambition of African economic integration.

A diplomatic relationship dominated by recurring public disagreements would complicate these objectives. Businesses depend on predictable political and regulatory environments, while investors consider the stability of bilateral relationships when assessing opportunities across national markets. This does not mean that governments should avoid difficult conversations to protect commercial interests. Rather, it means that disagreements should be managed in ways that do not unnecessarily undermine the institutional relationships required for economic cooperation. Nigeria and South Africa have important differences to negotiate, but those differences should not obscure the practical benefits of maintaining productive engagement.

There is also the unresolved question of the safety and treatment of Nigerians living in South Africa. Periodic xenophobic violence and anti-immigrant hostility have repeatedly strained relations between both countries. These incidents have created legitimate concerns among Nigerians about their security, economic participation and treatment by sections of South African society. The protection of Nigerian citizens abroad is a central responsibility of the country’s diplomatic missions, and the South African relationship presents a particularly important context in which that responsibility must be exercised.

The new high commissioner’s assignment should therefore extend beyond the defence of Nigeria’s historical contribution to South Africa’s liberation. It should include sustained engagement with South African authorities on the protection of Nigerians, the monitoring of threats to their safety, the resolution of immigration and business-related disputes, and the promotion of opportunities for legitimate economic participation. It should also involve regular communication with Nigerian community organisations and other relevant stakeholders. These responsibilities require a diplomatic mission that can combine firm representation with consistent institutional engagement.

This is where the controversy surrounding the livestream becomes particularly instructive. The public defence of Nigeria’s diplomatic standing is understandable, but the country’s broader interests require attention to the substance of its diplomatic engagement. A high commissioner is not appointed merely to respond to perceived insults. The position carries responsibilities that include cultivating relationships, communicating government priorities, facilitating cooperation and resolving disputes. The effectiveness of diplomatic representation should therefore be assessed through the outcomes it produces for the country and its citizens, rather than the intensity of public exchanges surrounding individual incidents.

Public communication has an important place in contemporary diplomacy. Social media and other digital platforms allow diplomatic missions to explain government positions, communicate with citizens and respond to developments that attract public attention. They can also provide opportunities to correct misinformation and make diplomatic engagement more accessible. However, when official exchanges become dominated by personal accusations and competing claims about who has disgraced whom, the substance of the diplomatic issue can become obscured. The purpose of public communication should be to clarify positions and protect national interests, not to turn institutional disagreements into contests of public indignation.

The Nigerian High Commission’s defence of its envoy, including its assertion that the desired result had been achieved, may have been intended to demonstrate solidarity. Nevertheless, the language and tone of official diplomatic communication matter. A country’s diplomatic mission must be able to defend its representative firmly without allowing an institutional disagreement to complicate the relationship it is expected to strengthen. The objective should be to obtain a satisfactory explanation, establish appropriate channels for resolving similar incidents and ensure that Nigeria’s diplomatic representation receives the professional treatment expected between sovereign states.

South Africa also has responsibilities in managing this relationship. Nigerian concerns should not be dismissed simply because the incident may have originated from an operational interruption. The host country must recognise the symbolic importance of diplomatic ceremonies and ensure that communication with foreign representatives is handled professionally. Its public institutions should provide appropriate explanations when operational problems affect diplomatic engagements, while its government should avoid language that unnecessarily escalates disagreements. Respect in international relations must be mutual, and neither country benefits from treating an avoidable misunderstanding as a contest of national superiority.

The incident also raises a broader question about the institutional arrangements that govern diplomatic engagement. The South African Broadcasting Corporation has its own operational and editorial responsibilities, and its independence should be respected. A distinction must be maintained between the conduct of the host country’s executive authorities and the responsibilities of an independent public broadcaster. Diplomatic representatives need to understand these institutional boundaries, just as host governments must recognise that concerns raised by foreign missions deserve appropriate attention. Such institutional understanding is essential to preventing operational disagreements from developing into unnecessary political controversies.

More broadly, Nigeria and South Africa should resist allowing individual incidents to overshadow the wider responsibilities of their relationship. Both countries face domestic and continental challenges that require sustained cooperation. From trade and investment to regional security, migration, energy and the future of African representation in global institutions, there are substantial areas where constructive engagement can produce mutual benefits. Their positions within the African Union and other multilateral institutions also create opportunities to coordinate responses to challenges affecting the continent. A productive bilateral relationship can strengthen their capacity to advance shared interests, while persistent diplomatic tensions risk weakening the prospects for such cooperation.

Nigeria’s diplomatic representation in South Africa must consequently be guided by a clear understanding of the country’s strategic priorities. The protection of Nigerian citizens, the expansion of commercial opportunities, the promotion of educational and cultural exchanges, and the strengthening of political cooperation should remain central to the high commissioner’s assignment. These objectives require a diplomatic approach that is both confident and measured. Nigeria should not hesitate to raise concerns when its interests are affected, but it must also recognise that the effectiveness of diplomacy depends on the ability to maintain dialogue even when disagreements arise.

Ultimately, the success of Fani-Kayode’s assignment should be assessed by what Nigeria’s diplomatic engagement achieves. Are Nigerian citizens better protected? Are trade and investment opportunities expanding? Is communication between both governments improving? Are disputes being resolved through effective diplomatic channels? Is Nigeria strengthening its influence in South Africa and contributing meaningfully to broader African cooperation? These are more consequential measures of diplomatic performance than the attention generated by a disagreement over a televised ceremony.

The high commissioner’s stated intention to rebuild relations between Nigeria and South Africa provides an important basis for his assignment. But rebuilding a relationship requires more than declaring a commitment to do so. It demands consistency, tact, institutional understanding and the ability to pursue difficult and without allowing disagreements to become public spectacles. The history between both countries provides a foundation, but the future will depend on the quality of their present engagement.

Nigeria has every reason to insist on respect in its relations with South Africa. It also has compelling reasons to protect a relationship that remains important to its citizens, businesses and continental ambitions. These objectives are not contradictory. Effective diplomacy should make it possible to defend national dignity while preserving the channels through which national interests can be advanced.

The real test of Nigeria’s diplomatic representation in South Africa will not be how forcefully it responds to perceived slights, but how effectively it translates the country’s historical standing, economic influence and political relationships into tangible gains. Nigeria needs a diplomatic mission capable of defending its interests, protecting its citizens and strengthening cooperation with one of Africa’s most consequential partners. In the end, the measure of successful diplomacy is not who wins a public exchange, but whether the relationship is strong enough to withstand disagreements and continue producing benefits for both countries.

Oladeji is an incoming PhD student in the Department of English at Texas A&M University, where his research interests include African literature and security governance.