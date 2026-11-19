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James Emejo in Abuja

Milestone Global Bank Limited has secured final approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a regional non-interest bank.

This clears a major regulatory hurdle ahead of its planned entry into the country’s financial services market.

The approval confirms that the institution had met the central bank’s requirements on capital, corporate governance and compliance with non-interest banking principles.

The bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, yesterday described the authorisation as a defining milestone.

In a statement, he said the development validated the institutional framework established by the bank’s shareholders and management.

According to him, the regulatory clearance signals the bank’s readiness to serve individual customers, businesses, corporate organisations and government agencies as it moves towards commencing operations.

He said the approval demonstrated that Milestone Global Bank had progressed beyond its establishment phase to become a fully authorised financial institution.

With the final approval secured, the bank is expected to conclude outstanding operational requirements before commencing business, maintaining that its entry into the market would be anchored on sound regulatory and operational structures.

The lender is positioning itself within the non-interest banking segment, where increasing digital adoption and demand for alternative financing models are opening up opportunities for financial institutions offering ethical banking services.