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The Nigerian Communications Commission, is determined to boost national productivity across the country by further deepening broadband access in rural and underserved communities, using Incentive-based Spectrum Investment Framework, writes Emma Okonji

In order to meet up with the rising data consumption rate across the country and the increasing demand for broadband access, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is considering the introduction of Incentive-based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF) policy that will help drive access to broadband connectivity across the country, especially in underserved and unserved rural communities.

The policy, which will be the first in Africa, is expected to boost national productivity across the country when fully implemented.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said meeting such rising demand would require sustained investment in new sites, radio capacity, fibre backhaul, reliable power, network modernisation and shared broadband infrastructure, which IBSIF seek to address.

“Demand is rising much faster than in the recent past. Monthly mobile data consumption increased from approximately 518,000 terabytes in January 2023 to 1.73 million terabytes in September 2026, representing more than a threefold increase in just over three years. Yet, many communities remain poorly served, while customers in busy locations experience congestion and inconsistent service. As at April 2026, 5G population coverage was estimated at approximately 13 per cent, illustrating the scope for further next-generation network expansion. Investment needs differ across the country: some communities still lack meaningful broadband access, while many established service areas face congestion and variable performance. These challenges call for complementary measures that support both network expansion and improvements in existing services,” Maida said.

The IBSIF Initiative

According to Maida, the proposed IBSIF policy will provide a structured approach for linking appropriate spectrum-related incentives to additional, verifiable infrastructure investment. Depending on the relevant assignment and applicable legal requirements, such arrangements could encourage expanded coverage, greater capacity, improved service quality and stronger network resilience.

“The proposed approach is to assess the value of any incentive alongside clearly defined investment commitments and the resulting public benefits. This requires credible evidence that investments are additional to existing obligations and normal commercial plans, together with safeguards for competition, spectrum efficiency and government’s fiscal interests,” Maida further said.

IBSIF Implementation

Giving information about how NCC intends to implement the incentive-based spectrum, the Special Adviser (Technical) to Maida and a member of IBSIF Committee, Dr. Umar Sani Abdullahi, said: “The NCC is developing an Incentive-Based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF) that seeks to link spectrum licensing and renewals to measurable infrastructure investment commitments. Under the proposed framework, eligible operators may receive incentives through spectrum access or renewal arrangements, with the corresponding value tied to additional, verifiable investments in broadband coverage, network capacity, quality of service and underserved areas. The objective is to encourage infrastructure deployment, accelerate digital inclusion and support national economic development.”

Chairman IBSIF Committee/Head, Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Mr. Lawrence Abang, said the incentives would reflect independently assessed spectrum value, investment commitments and expected public benefits, with emphasis on maximising connectivity and national development.

“The principal objective is to extend meaningful broadband access to unserved and underserved communities. The proposed approach will also address the experience of existing users. In areas where traffic growth is outpacing network capacity, investment in site densification, modernisation, fibre and supporting infrastructure can reduce congestion and improve reliability,” Abang said.

According to Abang, the framework will be guided by fairness, transparency and measurable investment impact, rather than operator size alone. Incentives will reflect independently assessed spectrum value, investment commitments and expected public benefits. While larger operators may support wider network expansion, provisions for smaller players will be explored where targeted investments, such as rural broadband and underserved communities, can deliver meaningful impact, drawing on relevant international experiences, including Brazil. The goal is equitable opportunity, not necessarily identical incentives, with emphasis on maximising connectivity and national development.

Turning Spectrum into Value

In order to turn the value of spectrum, which is a scarce resource, into national value, NCC is of the view thatIBSIF will address spectrum management that will further drive national productivity. According to NCC, IBSIF represents a deliberate and strategic approach to spectrum management, recognising that spectrum, as a valuable national resource, can deliver benefits beyond the immediate revenues generated through licensing.

“The Framework seeks to link appropriate spectrum-related incentives to additional, measurable and enforceable investment in telecommunications infrastructure, encouraging operators to expand coverage, increase network capacity and improve service quality.

“Rather than introducing regulation for its own sake, IBSIF responds to a clear national need: accelerating broadband investment to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

“It builds on recent reforms that have strengthened the investment environment, including telecommunications tariff adjustments, fiscal reforms, improvements in foreign-exchange conditions, Right-of-Way concessions by several states and the designation of telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure,” NCC said.

It added, “International experience demonstrates that spectrum policy can be used strategically to encourage infrastructure deployment and broader economic development. Brazil provides a relevant example, having incorporated investment and coverage obligations into its 5G spectrum assignment arrangements.

“Its successful experience illustrates how spectrum licensing can support accelerated network expansion when linked to clearly defined investment commitments. For Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries, where infrastructure financing needs, underserved communities and affordability challenges remain significant, such approaches are particularly relevant.

“The objective, according to NCC is not to replicate another country’s model, but to draw on relevant international experience and develop an approach suited to Nigeria’s market conditions and national development priorities.”

IBSIF and Nigerian Economy

The ultimate measure of IBSIF’s success according to NCC, will be the outcomes it delivers.

For consumers, the objective is wider broadband coverage, greater network capacity, reduced congestion, improved service quality and a more reliable digital experience.

For underserved communities, it means encouraging investment in locations where meaningful broadband access remains inadequate, using objective coverage and service-performance information to guide deployment priorities.

For industry, IBSIF can strengthen investment incentives, accelerate infrastructure

deployment, encourage innovation and create opportunities across the telecommunications value chain, including for smaller operators and infrastructure providers.

For the economy, better connectivity can support productivity, digital entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, education, healthcare, e-government and growth across sectors increasingly dependent on reliable broadband.

For government, IBSIF offers an opportunity to consider the wider economic and fiscal value generated by infrastructure investment, beyond immediate spectrum licensing receipts, NCC said, adding that the commission’s economic modelling indicates that additional broadband investment can stimulate economic activity and generate significant long-term fiscal benefits under the scenarios assessed.

The Roadmap

According to NCC, the commission is progressing stakeholder engagements and consultations to refine the framework, validate its implementation arrangements and ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place.

The approach will be phased, evidence-based and subject to applicable regulatory

processes, with lessons from initial implementation informing its broader application over time.

Through IBSIF, NCC seeks to strengthen the relationship between spectrum management, infrastructure investment and national development, ensuring that the benefits of the valuable public resource are increasingly reflected in the quality, availability and reach of telecommunications services.

NCC’s ambition is to use spectrum policy more strategically to accelerate broadband deployment, improve connectivity and service quality, support sustainable industry investment and unlock wider economic and fiscal benefits.