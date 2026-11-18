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· Elections are times for citizens to hold political leaders accountable for their stewardship, argues EZINWANNE ONWUKA

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· It is election season again in Nigeria, and things are heating up. Politicians are wooing Nigerians by making all manner of glossy promises, showing off their hilarious dance steps at campaign rallies and exchanging banter with opponents.

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· Above all, social media — X in particular — is buzzing with heated exchanges between supporters of the various candidates, and endless debates over who deserves the nation’s highest office. Every rally clip quickly becomes content, every slip of the tongue or thoughtful remark by any candidate becomes a trending topic. Because in Nigeria, election season is not just politics; it is entertainment.

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· But beneath the spectacle lies a far more serious business: deciding who among the candidates has Nigerians’ best interests at heart. And with less than 10 weeks until the 2027 general elections, political manifestos are beginning to take centre stage.

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· Presidential candidates are presenting Nigerians with ambitious promises and grand visions of a better country. From economic recovery and improved electricity supply to national security, education, employment and poverty reduction, the promises are all too familiar. However, despite the importance of a manifesto, most presidential candidates have yet to make theirs available to the electorate.

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· The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, has titled his manifesto Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity. Among other things, he promises to defeat insecurity within four years, establish four functional refineries, generate 75,000 megawatts of electricity and bring petrol prices down to ₦200 per litre.

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· The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, Seyi Makinde, intends to reset Nigeria with his Reset Nigeria Agenda. The incumbent, President Bola Tinubu, on the other hand, wants to usher Nigerians into an era of Renewed Hope 2.0, promising that Nigerians will finally begin to reap the results of the reforms undertaken during his first term.

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· These are ambitious proposals, but for the incumbent, the stakes are considerably higher. Having cruised to power in 2023 on the Renewed Hope banner and served for four years, Nigerians must look beyond Tinubu’s promises this time and assess the performance of his administration over the past four years. They must also consider the overall record of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the party came to power in 2015.

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· The APC and its loyalists have continued to preach relentlessly about the economic turnaround they claim the Tinubu administration has engineered. Standing on his mandate, they are banking on these reforms to secure the president’s reelection. They go even further to compare the state of the economy today with the pre-APC days, pushing the narrative that the party means well for Nigerians and deserves another term to continue its ‘good works’.

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· For President Tinubu himself, he seeks votes to consolidate his economic reforms. He is promising Nigerians ‘prosperity’ for the next four years, maintaining that the painful reforms undertaken during his first term will eventually yield the desired results. Essentially, he is asking Nigerians to be patient with him and to endure a little longer for him to finish the work he has started—this, by the way, has been his plea since his Independence Day speech in 2023.

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· Unsurprisingly, opposition candidates see things differently. Despite their ideological and political differences, they all agree that Tinubu and the APC have steered the country in the wrong direction. They spotlight the administration’s failings, including the rising cost of living and worsening insecurity. Opposition parties believe they offer Nigerians a better alternative and are equally making promises of economic recovery, improved security and better governance, insisting that Nigerians deserve a breath of fresh air.

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· Thank goodness for democracy — though ours has fundamental lapses. Section 14(2)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria places sovereignty in the people. On 16 January and 6 February 2027, we will once again head to the polls to exercise this sovereignty, and one of the baits a political party uses to entice the electorate to look its way is the manifesto.

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· However, history offers sufficient reasons to approach manifestos with caution. Successive administrations have made unbridled promises to improve electricity, create jobs, end terrorism and banditry, and reduce poverty during campaigns. Yet, these challenges persist while governments that promised to address them come and go—oftentimes leaving us worse than they met us.

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· Given this reality, Nigerians must therefore ask some uncomfortable questions: How realistic are these lofty campaign promises? What systems are in place to support the implementation of these proposed reforms? Where will the funds required to finance these ambitious projects come from? More importantly, does the candidate possess the competence, credibility and integrity to deliver on these promises?

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· These are far more fundamental questions than whether a candidate is Christian or Muslim, popular in the North or South, or whether they are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa. Competence, track record, credibility and integrity must take precedence over popularity, religion and ethnicity. This is particularly important in a country like Nigeria, where politicians are fond of exploiting religious and ethnic sentiments to rally support, at the expense of meaningful conversations about governance.

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· For the Nigerian electorate, therefore, the coming election must be about more than manifestos, ethnicity, and religion. It must be about the candidate themselves. After all, political parties can engage the best economists, consultants and policy experts to produce impressive manifestos. They can give their manifestos appealing titles and promise solutions to virtually every national problem, but none of these speak of the credibility of the candidate or the party.

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· Ultimately, Nigerians must understand that elections are not beauty contests for manifestos, just as campaign rallies are not competitions to determine who makes the grandest promises or delivers the most entertaining speeches. The 2027 general elections offer another opportunity to truly reset Nigeria, bid farewell to poverty, insecurity and bad governance and, most importantly, renew the hopes of Nigerians for a better country. That opportunity must not be wasted on melodious political jingles, bogus campaign promises, or religious and ethnic sentiments.

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· The recent US midterm elections should serve as a lesson to us all. Elections are an opportunity for citizens to hold political leaders accountable for their stewardship. So, as we count down to the January and the February polls, let us continually remind ourselves that our votes are our greatest instrument of political power.

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· ezinwanne.dominion@gmail.com.

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