Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

· MICHAEL OWHOKO contends the incoming president must possess, among others, the nerve to restructure the country into true federalism

·

· As Nigerians go to the polls in January next year to elect a new president, the election presents a fresh opportunity to determine the country’s future: whether to maintain the status quo, move backwards or move forward. In making a choice, electorate should be guided by five crucial factors which, unarguably, are at the root of distrust and disunity—the twin obstacles undermining national progress and prosperity.

· Until these five issues are addressed, it will be delusional to expect Nigeria to remain united, let alone prosper. Nigeria is currently trapped in a complex web of pretence, as its leaders continue to operate under the guise of pseudo-patriotism, profound ethical deficits, and hypocritical commitments to national unity. No country can prosper under an atmosphere of pathological distrust and disunity. Challenges such as poor leadership, corruption, insincerity, ethnic conflicts, stunted economic growth, insecurity, negative global perception, and declining global indices, are all manifestations of these five concerns.

· The five factors are political structure, Sharia law, constitutionalism, traitor-powered terrorism, and sectional nepotism. How do they trigger disillusionment, causing Nigeria’s seemingly fruitless struggle for nationhood with risk of drifting towards the precipice?

· First, Political Structure: Nigeria operates a highly centralised political system that is unitary in form, structure, content, organization, intent and practice. The 1999 Constitution allocates 67 items to the Exclusive Legislative List and 13 to the Concurrent Legislative List, indicative of a strong centre (federal government) and weak states (federating units). Nigeria needs genuine federalism, not merely a federation in name.

· This arrangement is unsuitable for a diverse country comprising more than 250 ethnic groups with distinct cultures, histories, beliefs, aspirations and traditional institutions. The various federating units require substantial autonomy to determine their development priorities and manage their resources without excessive dependence on the federal government.

· Nigeria should therefore be restructured into a genuine federal system in which states or regions control the mineral and natural resources within their territories and remit an agreed percentage of revenue to the central government. Alternatively, the country could adopt a confederal arrangement comprising strong, relatively sovereign regions and a weak central authority.

· Such restructuring would reduce the unhealthy dependence of states on monthly allocations from the Federation Account and encourage resource development, productivity and economic competitiveness. It would also address the perceived inequities in revenue allocation, under which states contributing little or nothing to the common pool receive substantial allocations.

· More importantly, decentralisation would weaken the excessive concentration of presidential powers and limit the arbitrary deployment of public resources for ethnic interests and political patronage. It would also reduce the desperation among ethnic groups and regions to capture power at the centre primarily for sectional advantages rather than national development. Nigeria therefore needs a president prepared to confront the dysfunctional political structure and champion genuine federalism.

· Second, Sharia Law: Nigeria is a multi-religious country, not an Islamic state. Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution prohibits the federal and state governments from adopting any religion as a state religion. Yet, twelve northern states—Zamfara, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, Niger, Kaduna, Yobe, Kebbi, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno and Jigawa—introduced expanded Sharia criminal laws, generating controversy over the constitutional limits of religious law in a religiously diverse country. This development has heightened religious tensions and deepened distrust, particularly among non-Muslims who perceive it as inconsistent with the country’s constitutional commitment to religious neutrality.

· Closely related is Nigeria’s membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). In January 1986, the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida upgraded Nigeria’s status from observer to full membership without national consultation. The decision generated disagreement within the military government, particularly from the then Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, who maintained that the matter was never discussed by the Armed Forces Ruling Council.

· Ukiwe’s objection reflected concerns shared by many non-Muslims across the country, further exposing the depth of religious distrust and disunity. Whether or not the decision was motivated by an intention to Islamise the country, its implications for national cohesion cannot be ignored. Nigeria needs a president with the courage and integrity to address these contentious issues while protecting religious freedom, constitutional neutrality and national unity.

· Third, Constitutionalism: Nigeria has a Constitution but lacks a strong culture of constitutionalism. Governments at all levels, public institutions and influential individuals frequently disregard constitutional provisions, procedures and the rule of law, creating the impression that they are above the law. This situation undermines citizens’ confidence in the justice system, particularly when wealthy and politically connected individuals allegedly exploit their influence to frustrate justice. And in many instances, you hear powerful individuals screaming at others: “Do you know who I am? I can kill you, and nothing will happen.”

· There are numerous cases of arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, torture and suppression of freedom of expression by security agencies, raising concerns on the rule of law. For example, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates the enforcement of court decisions by all authorities and persons throughout the country, is often violated. A notable example is the continued detention of Okuama community leaders in Delta State by the Nigerian military, despite a Federal High Court order. This illustrates disobedience to the rule of law and abuse of citizens’ rights.

· A credible presidential candidate must therefore demonstrate an unwavering commitment to constitutionalism, judicial independence, accountability and equal application of the law, regardless of an individual’s wealth, status or political influence.

· Fourth, Traitor-Powered Terrorism: Nigeria has the capacity to defeat terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ansaru, armed Fulani militias, Mahmuda and Lakurawa. However, this advantage is undermined by internal collaborators, traitors and saboteurs in government institutions, including the armed forces, intelligence services and other strategic security agencies.

· The existence of possible insider collaboration has been acknowledged by security officials and, notably, by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who raised the alarm during his tenure that Boko Haram had infiltrated government institutions, including the armed forces, police and other security agencies.

· Painfully, the alleged sabotage, where driven by extremist jihadist ideology, poses serious threat to a multi-religious country like Nigeria. Until those involved in aiding and abetting terrorism are identified, investigated, prosecuted and, where found guilty, appropriately punished, Nigeria may continue to struggle to overcome this security menace. Electorate should therefore vote for a presidential candidate with the courage, political will and capacity to identify and decisively deal with this challenge.

· Fifth, Sectional Nepotism: Ethnic prejudice, cronyism and sectional considerations frequently influence decisions by Nigerian leaders in the discharge of their official responsibilities. The Presidency is particularly culpable in this regard, especially in appointments to strategic national positions, where ethnic or sectional interests sometimes take precedence over competence and merit.

· The same tendency is evident in infrastructure development, where projects and their locations are determined by sectional considerations rather than economic viability, national priorities or the public interest. Such practices undermine fairness, weaken institutions and deepen suspicion among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and regional groups.

·

· National interest should take precedence over ethnic loyalty, merit over mediocrity, while appointments, infrastructure development and the distribution of public resources should be guided by fairness, competence and national priorities to promote national unity.

· Indeed, Nigeria needs a president of integrity, free from ethnic and religious prejudice, with the courage, vision and capacity to address the five critical challenges. Given the enormous powers vested in the President by the 1999 Constitution, which of the 18 presidential candidates has the political will to initiate reforms that can restore public trust and strengthen national unity?

· For too long, Nigeria has been held captive by these challenges, mired in a morass, trapped in a cycle of negativity, and groaning under escalating distrust and disunity fueled by the five issues. These challenges have dangerously evolved into powerful influences that shape the behaviour of leaders in the formulation and implementation of policies.

· Sadly, all initiatives to address the twin problems of distrust and disunity, including the establishment of Unity Schools, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, have proved largely cosmetic, and failed to foster genuine national unity, inspire patriotism, and bridge the widening trust deficit among Nigeria’s ethno-geopolitical entities.

· Unless these concerns are addressed decisively, Nigeria risks remaining trapped in a cycle of instability, insecurity and underdevelopment.

· Dr. Owhoko, Lagos-based public policy analyst, author, and journalist, can be reached at www.mikeowhoko.com