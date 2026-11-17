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Seplat Energy Plc has called for accelerated exploration, stronger indigenous capabilities, greater deployment of technology and sustained investment across Nigeria’s energy value chain to unlock the country’s hydrocarbon potential, strengthen energy security and drive long-term economic prosperity.

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Effiong Okon, made the call in keynote addresses delivered during the 44th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition (AICE) 2026 in Lagos.

Speaking on the conference opening day on the theme: “Unlocking More Barrels: Driving Reserves Growth Through Exploration, Local Capabilities and Adaptive Technology,” Okon said Nigeria possesses a significant hydrocarbon resource base but must accelerate the conversion of resources and reserves into actual energy production.

“Nigeria is better placed than most. We have a significant resource base and a strategic position in global energy supply. However, a reserve is a promise. A barrel delivered is a result. Our task is to close the distance between the two, and to do it faster,” he said.

He identified exploration, local capability and adaptive technology as three critical levers for growing reserves and production, noting that investments in better seismic imaging, disciplined appraisal and digital technologies can reduce subsurface uncertainty and improve the quality and speed of investment decisions.

Okon highlighted Seplat Energy’s own operations as evidence of the potential for indigenous companies to translate local expertise into increased output.

The company, he said, has restored 90 idle offshore wells in less than 24 months, while 41 wells restored in 2026 added gross production capacity of approximately 33,700 barrels of oil and 176 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

He also pointed to the company’s application of machine learning in subsurface evaluation and development planning, as well as successful appraisal programmes at Amukpe and Okporhuru, as examples of combining technology, existing infrastructure and disciplined execution to accelerate resource commercialisation.

Okon said unlocking additional resources must be supported by a resilient and interconnected energy value chain if Nigeria is to achieve genuine energy security.