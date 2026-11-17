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Bringing back fuel subsidy may sound like the fastest way to ease Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis. But before embracing cheaper petrol, Nigerians must ask a simple question: who will pay the bill? At a time when households are struggling with high transport fares, food prices and declining purchasing power, the attraction of subsidy is understandable. Yet the policy could provide short-term relief while reopening the fiscal wounds that nearly crippled the Nigerian economy.

Nigeria must not forget the circumstances that led to the removal of petrol subsidy in 2023. Before its removal, the country was already facing severe fiscal pressure, weak revenues, rising debt and inadequate resources for development. Debt-service obligations had become particularly alarming. Nigeria’s debt-service-to-revenue ratio was about 97 per cent, meaning that almost every naira generated in government revenue was required to service debt. At the same time, petrol subsidy was consuming enormous public resources.

The consequences were visible. Several state governments struggled to meet salary obligations, while infrastructure development suffered from inadequate funding. Roads, electricity, healthcare, education, housing and security all competed for limited public resources. Even the previous administration recognised that the subsidy regime was no longer sustainable, as the 2023 budget made provision for fuel subsidy only up to the middle of the year, anticipating its eventual removal.

The warning about subsidy was also not new. During the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, then Central Bank Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi now the Emir of Kano was among those who publicly questioned the sustainability of the subsidy regime. His position reflected a fundamental economic reality: a country with limited revenue cannot indefinitely spend enormous sums subsidising consumption while neglecting productive investment.

The question today is therefore straightforward: if Nigeria was struggling to pay salaries, service debt and finance infrastructure before 2023, where would the money for a renewed subsidy come from? The answer is uncomfortable. It would either require additional borrowing, higher taxation, reduced public investment, or a combination of these measures.

The fiscal space created by subsidy removal has been channeled into strengthening Nigeria’s economic foundations by supporting infrastructure, security, social protection, public transportation, healthcare, education and other productive investments. The broader reform programme has also helped strengthen Nigeria’s external position and rebuild foreign-exchange buffers, with the country’s foreign reserves rising to more than US$50 billion.

This is where the debate must become more sophisticated. The objective should not be to subsidise petrol; it should be to invest in the systems that reduce the cost of living permanently. Developed economies provide a useful benchmark. They do intervene during exceptional energy crises, but such interventions are generally temporary and targeted rather than permanent, universal fuel-price subsidies. Nigeria, with a much weaker revenue base and enormous infrastructure needs, cannot afford to maintain an expensive subsidy regime simply because petrol prices are politically difficult.

Returning to fuel subsidy may make petrol cheaper today, but it could also revive the cycle of weak revenues, borrowing, debt accumulation and underinvestment. Nigeria cannot borrow its way into prosperity by making petrol artificially cheap. The real objective should be an economy in which Nigerians can afford fuel, food, housing and transportation because incomes, productivity and infrastructure have improved.

The choice is not simply between cheap fuel and expensive fuel. It is between temporary political relief and long-term economic sustainability.

If Nigeria returns to a subsidy regime it could barely sustain before 2023, the temporary relief Nigerians receive at the pump today could ultimately be paid for through higher debt, weaker public services and a heavier economic burden on future generations.

Kenechukwu Aguolu, FCA, PMP