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The North Central APC Presidential Rally in Jos demonstrates the growing realignment of political forces in the region, reckons

YAKUBU DATI

The successful hosting of the 2026 North Central Presidential Campaign Rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, Plateau State, on November 14, marked a significant moment in the state’s political history. Beyond the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other national leaders, the rally demonstrated the importance of political organisation, grassroots participation and the growing realignment of political forces in the North Central region.

At the centre of the mobilisation effort was Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), whose Director General, Badaru Abubakar led other National officers in connecting the wider northern support base with local political structures, reinforcing the rally’s message of political inclusion, unity and support for the Renewed Hope agenda

The Plateau State chapter, deepened grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and the coordination of supporters ahead of the presidential rally. Through its network of political associates, community contacts and supporters, A4A helped promote participation, sensitise its members on the significance of the presidential visit and encourage a strong turnout in support of President Tinubu.

This mobilisation effort reflected A4A’s commitment to complementing the APC’s political structures and strengthening public engagement across the North Central region.

Gov Caleb Mutfwang played the perfect host as the rally also attracted Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda and members of the NWC, Governors, Ministers and thousands of supporters.

Plateau’s strategic importance in Nigeria’s political evolution made the presidential visit particularly significant. Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s inclusive governance has also opened a new chapter in the state’s political alignment and Federal-State relations.

Beyond the political significance, however, the President’s visit brought renewed attention to Plateau’s pressing challenges, particularly insecurity and the displacement of communities.

President Tinubu commended stakeholders for their efforts towards restoring peace and assured residents that displaced communities would be rebuilt and their inhabitants returned to their ancestral homes. This commitment is particularly important to families who have endured years of violence, uncertainty and economic disruption.

The visit also showcased important development initiatives of the Mutfwang administration, including the Plateau Business Process Outsourcing and Artificial Intelligence Service Hub, the Plateau Special Activity Centre and 50 hybrid buses intended to improve transportation across the state’s 17 local government areas.

The 800-seat digital hub is projected to generate up to 2,400 direct jobs when fully operational across three shifts. These initiatives demonstrate opportunities for technology-driven employment, improved security management and economic connectivity.

Ultimately, the success of the Jos rally must transcend crowd size and political declarations. Its enduring significance will depend on grassroots mobilization of voters to make a significant impact on the vote bank on Election Day.

For A4A, the success of the rally signals time-is-now for deeper penetration to the local government, wards and polling units where the votes reside. The structure and organs of A4A will be activated to release its massive mass mobilization capacity, canvassing for support from every nook and cranny.

Hon Dati is a former commissioner for Information in Plateau State