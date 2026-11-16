Ogun 2027: PDP’ll win 18 of 20 LGAs, Says Wale Adedayo

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Spokesperson for the 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has declared that the party would win the forthcoming governorship election by a wide margin.

He specifically noted that the PDP would win 18 of the 20 Local Government Areas in the state, adding that ‘federal might’ would not save the ruling party.

Adedayo, a journalist and former Ijebu East Local Government Chairman, under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, spoke on an Arise Television Programme monitored on Sunday.

He said most of those around Senator Solomon Adeola, the APC candidate, also known as Yayi, would eventually vote for the PDP Governorship Candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

According to him, real indigenes of Ogun State would not want to sell their birthrights by voting for a stranger.

Adedayo predicted victory for Adebutu in 18 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said the PDP actually won in 2023, but that the poll was manipulated.

“PDP will clear between 18 to 19 local government areas in Ogun. I can assure you that. Adebutu will win Ogun East, Adebutu will win the six LGAs of Ogun Central and a minimum of two in Ogun West,” he said.

“It is not the noise that makes things happen. When it comes to the real show, those who are following them know the party they will vote for,” he noted.

He added that the hardship across the country had been rejected by all, saying most of those being paid to attend APC campaigns would eventually cast their ballots for Adebutu.

The campaign spokesperson downplayed the influence of federal might in the forthcoming poll, saying the APC’s federal might would be defeated hands down in Ogun, the same way it happened in Osun State.

“The federal might was there in 2023, it didn’t work. Federal might was there in Osun State and it didn’t work and it won’t work again this time,” he declared.

Adedayo hailed the Judiciary for allowing democracy to thrive by returning Adebutu to INEC’s list of candidates.

He said the APC was jittery and already realising the landslide defeat it would suffer in the poll next year, which was why the party was plotting to edge out Adebutu in the contest.

Faulting Adebutu’s initial removal from the list, he said, “You can’t mention PDP in Ogun without talking about Ladi Adebutu. The electoral umpire made itself a laughing stock by coming out to say his name was not on the list. INEC brought a hardcopy to court while the list of names submitted was in soft copy.

“The PDP submitted the register and not INEC. It is the party that can prove who is a member and who is not a member. It is not INEC. The judgment of the court was very sound. INEC approximately should have written to the party that submitted the list rather than removing his name from the list.

“INEC monitored the primary that the same Ladi Adebutu won and INEC updated Adebutu’s name as the winner of the primary.”

He said the removal of Adebutu’s name did not stop the campaign activities of the party, as Adebutu and his running mate, Hajia Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, continued to tour villages and towns, canvassing for votes and selling their manifesto.

“Those who orchestrated the thing wanted to demoralise members but Ladi Adebutu continued with his campaign and that is how he has been going round all villages and towns in Ogun State meeting with the people.

“It didn’t stop our programme; we have been moving around. Seeing the leaders coming out to campaign boosted the morale of PDP members and supporters. There won’t be any battle in Ogun State,” he said.

Adedayo said the major issue the people of Ogun State were craving for “is grassroots development, and that is why Adebutu promised to ensure local government autonomy.”

“Ogun State is on a true path for real development because all our health centres must work. The farm settlement must be revived by all means, their output in terms of food production must increase, there will be potable water in all villages.

“This will be easily achieved through the local government autonomy. Once the local government and councillors do their work, the people won’t have any problem,” he said.

On the ancestry issue raised against Yayi, Adedayo said that the people of the state were still expecting the APC candidate to clear himself and tell the people his real identity and origin.

“It is a statement of fact that his real name is Sulaiman Ogunleye. It was later that his spokespersons acknowledged it and he, himself, acknowledged it,” he said. END.