NDLEA Arrests US Basketball Player With 34kg Cannabis, Intercepts Meth Hidden in Cereal Packs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A 28-year-old American professional basketball player has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after allegedly attempting to abandon two travelling bags containing 33.95 kilogrammes of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, imported from Thailand.

The arrest, alongside the interception of 25.05 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in imported breakfast cereal packs from South Africa, exposed two international drug trafficking operations at the Lagos airport, as the agency intensified its nationwide crackdown on illicit drug networks.

The operations also led to the discovery of an illegal firearms manufacturing factory in Kaduna, the interception of 196 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition and the seizure of several tonnes of assorted illicit drugs in Lagos, Kaduna, Ondo, Delta, Edo and Osun states.

The American suspect, Greene Da’monte Khiree, was arrested last Wednesday, after arriving in Lagos aboard an Emirates Airline flight from Thailand through Dubai.

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, operatives had placed him under discreet surveillance upon his arrival and observed him abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to leave the airport with only his carry-on luggage.

He was subsequently apprehended at the airport car park, while a search of the abandoned bags, both bearing his name tag, revealed 32 parcels of Loud weighing 33.95 kilogrammes. A tracking device was also recovered from the luggage.

The suspect, a native of Savannah, Georgia, United States, reportedly told investigators that he had lived in Thailand since October 2025, where he played professional basketball, and had travelled to Nigeria on holiday to build networks for his basketball career.

However, a forensic examination of his mobile phone reportedly revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking operation.

In another major interception at the same airport last Wednesday, NDLEA operatives arrested a 56-year-old Nigerian, identified as Omokan Isaac Babatope, whose real name was given as Chinedu Onwude, with 25.05 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed inside packs of assorted breakfast cereals imported from South Africa.

The suspect was arrested at the arrival hall of Terminal II upon his return from South Africa.

A search of his two travelling boxes uncovered 25 parcels of a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The parcels had been carefully hidden inside breakfast cereal packs and cereal-based food products in an attempt to evade security screening.

The agency said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect, who holds Nigerian and South African passports, had lived in South Africa for more than 24 years under an assumed identity.

He reportedly confessed he adopted the name Omokan Isaac Babatope after using forged documents to gain entry into South Africa and had continued to operate under that identity.

He further disclosed that a South Africa-based man, identified as Obiora Okoye, contracted him to deliver the illicit consignment in Nigeria for 20,000 South African rand.

Beyond the international interceptions, the NDLEA uncovered an illegal firearms factory in Kaduna State, where operatives arrested a 45-year-old man, Sagiru Musa, during a raid on Sabon Garin Kangin on November 9.

Items recovered included 17 locally fabricated Dane guns, two pistols, 25 Dane gun pipes and other materials used in manufacturing firearms.

In a separate operation along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, officers on patrol at Jere intercepted a 31-year-old woman, Tabara Dauda, on Friday, with 196 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition and N675,000 cash.

Another Kaduna operation resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man, Samson Andebe, at Grace Land, Sabon Gari Local Government Area, with 3,840 tablets of tramadol 225mg weighing 2.5 kilogrammes.

Operatives also recovered 499.3 kilogrammes of skunk from two suspects, Celestine Chime, 34, and Chibueze Christ, 36, following a raid on their hideout in Gonin-Gora on November 14.

In Lagos, a 33-year-old man, Taiwo Aderoju, was arrested at Ebute Metta on November 10 with 119.71 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

A separate operation in Ajah on Saturday led to the recovery of 78.8 kilogrammes of cannabis, 2.5 litres of skuchies, 6.8 litres of codeine syrup, 23 grammes of Rohypnol, 478 grammes of tramadol, 10.6 kilogrammes of nitrous oxide and 714 grammes of pregabalin from a silver Toyota Sienna allegedly abandoned by a fleeing suspect.

In Ondo State, two suspects, Victor William, 42, and Akeem Azeez, 27, were arrested at Olabi village bush last Wednesday after allegedly bringing out bags of cannabis for sale.

Their arrest led operatives to a storage facility where 50 bags of cannabis weighing 560 kilogrammes were recovered.

Another raid on a cannabis farm in Ipele forest last Friday led to the arrest of three suspects, Godwin Benson, 30; Muhammed Awwal, 34; and James Timothy, 18, with 122 kilogrammes of the substance recovered.

Delta State recorded a major seizure last Thursday when operatives arrested a 43-year-old woman, Esther Igba, at Alihame, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, with 255.670 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 1.5 kilogrammes of cannabis seeds.

Earlier, on November 10, a 25-year-old suspected drug distributor, Aaron Thomas, popularly known as Ibori, was arrested at Oguato, Ughelli South Local Government Area, after being tracked for more than six months.

The agency described him as a major illicit drug distributor operating a notorious bush bar. Items recovered from him included 360 grammes of cannabis, 12.7 litres of codeine syrup, 500 grammes of tramadol 100mg, 90 grammes of tramadol 200mg, 215 grammes of swinol and 135 grammes of Molly, also known as MDMA.

In Osun State, operatives conducting a cannabis farm destruction exercise at Owena Forest Reserve arrested two suspects, Eze Chidiebere, 23, and Nwaoge Ugochukwu, 24, with 86 kilogrammes of cannabis.

A related operation in the same forest reserve led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, with 28 kilogrammes of dried cannabis and 21 kilogrammes of fresh cannabis leaves. His 0.855-hectare cannabis farm, estimated to contain 2,137.5 kilogrammes of the plant, was subsequently destroyed.

In Edo State, weeks of surveillance on illicit drug activities in Benin City culminated in a raid on Jamila Street, Ikpoba Hill, on November 10, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old woman, Blessing Chukwudi.

Operatives recovered 22 compressed parcels of Loud weighing 14 kilogrammes, 65 grammes of Colorado and 73 grammes of methamphetamine from her.

Meanwhile, the agency sustained its War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation campaign in schools, worship centres and communities across the country, including institutions in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Plateau and Kano states.

Commending the officers and men of the affected commands, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), said the interception of methamphetamine concealed in breakfast cereal packs demonstrated that traffickers could not outsmart the agency through sophisticated concealment methods.

He said the discovery of the firearms factory in Kaduna further underscored the connection between illicit drug activities and violent crime, urging officers nationwide to sustain the momentum in both drug supply reduction and demand reduction efforts.

Marwa stressed the need to sustain enforcement operations alongside public education and community engagement to tackle drug trafficking and consumption.