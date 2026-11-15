Utomi Urges Nigerians to Challenge Status Quo, Embrace Collective Action for Better Society

Funmi Ogundare

Professor of Political Economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, weekend called on Nigerians to embrace collective action, take risks and challenge the status quo to build the society they desired and deserved.

Utomi, who made the call at the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) Annual President’s Dinner, emphasised on leadership, legacy and the responsibility of individuals to contribute to societal transformation.

He recalled historical experiences and his involvement in Nigeria’s private and public sectors, as well as developments beyond the country, stressing the importance of collective initiative, conviction and bold leadership in driving meaningful change.

He cited the coming together of revolutionary thinkers in the United Kingdom, whose ideas contributed to the establishment of institutions such as the London School of Economics and the Labour Party, as an example of how individuals with shared convictions could influence the direction of society.

According to him, “transformative changes do not happen by chance but require individuals who are prepared to take risks, question existing structures and actively participate in shaping the future.”

He stressed that building a society that met the aspirations of its people required more than identifying its challenges, urging citizens to take responsibility for initiating and sustaining positive change.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the association’s President’s Dinner, Nkolika Okoli called on Nigerians to prioritise integrity and responsible leadership at all levels of society ahead of the 2027 general election.

She noted that national development depended on the quality of leadership in government, corporate organisations and homes, adding that Nigerians must look beyond the national political landscape to recognise the role of personal values and workplace ethics in shaping society.

“Leadership is everything; everything begins and ends with good leadership,” she said, citing lessons shared by Utomi on how leaders influenced workplace practices and community values.

“With the election coming, it is so important that we all focus on choosing the right leaders, not just at the national level for Nigeria as a country, but in our companies and in our homes. As parents, you are leaders, and what you do shapes how your children grow up. If we get leadership right at every level, the entire society moves forward,” she added.

Speaking on the significance of the gathering, Okoli said the dinner was designed to complement the day’s formal policy discussions by providing an informal platform for networking, business partnerships and further conversations on leadership and the future of Nigerian enterprise.”

The dinner provided an opportunity to celebrate the smooth leadership transition in the association, with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc, Valentine Okelu, formally recognised as the incoming president following his assumption of office in July.

Okelu succeeded the immediate past president, and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), Dr. Owen Omogiafo.