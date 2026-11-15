Chelle Provides Update on Lookman, Bassey, Fredrick’s Fitness 

• Hails Arokodare’s brace against Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has provided an injury update on Nigerian internationals Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick ahead of the return fixture against Tanzania.

Lookman, who started alongside Akor Adams in Nigeria’s attack, picked up an injury during the first half of the 3-1 victory over Tanzania in the opening leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The Atletico Madrid forward went down without any contact towards the end of the first half, prompting Chelle to introduce Paris FC winger Moses Simon as his replacement.

Speaking after the encounter, the Malian tactician disclosed that the former Atalanta forward had sustained a knee problem, making him a doubt for the return fixture against the Taifa Stars.

“Ademola, his knee he has a little problem. He took a shock and we don’t know if it was a shock,” Chelle revealed.

Chelle explained that Lookman began experiencing discomfort in his knee while attempting to score with his left foot before sustaining a knock in the same area.

“When he tried to score the goal with his left foot, his knee started to feel bad. After that he took a knock on his knee. This is why he went off the pitch,” he concluded.

The Malian tactician also confirmed that Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Frederick are both in good physical condition after recovering from the cramps they experienced during the match.

The Super Eagles manager will be hoping Lookman recovers from the injury in time to feature in the return fixture against the Taifa Stars.

Meanwhile, Chelle has praised Tolu Arokodare after the striker’s second-half brace inspired Nigeria to a 3-1 victory over Tanzania.

Arokodare, who has made an impressive start to the campaign, found the back of the net twice after coming off the bench to help the Super Eagles secure all three points.

The Ajax striker, who has endured a difficult spell with the national team in recent times, replaced midfielder Alhassan Yusuf at the start of the second half.

Chelle explained his decision to introduce Arokodare, highlighting the forward’s ability to lead the press, put pressure on the opposition defence and provide a strong presence inside the penalty area.

“But you know, it depends on the profile of the player. If you want to play high pressure, you need to have some people who can run a lot,” Chelle explained.

“You know Tolu can run but he is very tall, so to make a high pressure, sometimes he can do it but sometimes it can be difficult for him.”

The Malian tactician further explained that the Super Eagles adopted a more direct approach to exploit Arokodare’s strengths, with the team looking to deliver crosses into the penalty area for the striker to attack.

“After that when we play 4-4-2 flat, our game is more direct. Like we did in the second half, our game was more direct,” he revealed.

“We pass by the side to make a one-on-one to have a cross and Tolu his strength is in the box.”

The Malian also lauded Arokodare’s ability to attack crosses inside the penalty area, describing him as potentially the best striker in the world in such situations.

“When you put the ball inside the box, maybe actually he is the best striker.

He did well and I am happy for him but once again we have a second game,” Chelle concluded.

Arokodare will be eager to build on his impressive performance when the Super Eagles face Tanzania again in the return fixture in a few days.