EWOTGT: Chief Ade-Ojo Credits Golf for His Fitness and Strength at 88

At 88 years old, the Chairman of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, says his lasting vitality and physical strength come down to his deep passion for golf.

Proving that age is no barrier on the green, Chief Ade-Ojo recently tackled the demanding course at Smokin Hills Golf Resort in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State. He was competing in the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament (EWOTGT), an annual event organized by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited to honor his late wife.

Speaking on the sidelines of the competition, the business mogul expressed delight at the massive turnout of players from across Nigeria, noting that the tournament has evolved into a premier platform for celebrating his late wife’s life and impact.

“At my age, I still play golf because it is a way of exercising my whole body,” Ade-Ojo shared. “It keeps me fit and strong. It is a way of life for me. Come next year, I will still play again.”

The octogenarian, who also founded Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, explained that the tournament was established to keep his wife’s memory alive by highlighting her generosity and remarkable contributions to society. He remains confident that the event will continue to expand in prestige and serve as a lasting tribute to her.

“It’s a time to definitely remember her, her good works, and just the amazing woman that she was,” he added. “The strength of it has grown year-to-year, and I think it’s going to continue to grow and remain a memorial to her.”